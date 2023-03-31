Aside from two former Formula 1 champions — Kimi Raikkonen and Jenson Button — competing in last weekend’s NASCAR Cup race at Circuit of the Americas (COTA), the connections between the two top motorsports divisions run much deeper.
When Florida’s Logan Sargeant landed an F1 ride this season driving for the back marker Williams team, I half-jokingly kept asking myself if he’s related to Dalton Sargeant. Dalton ran a handful of NASCAR truck races several years ago.
A couple of weeks ago, I found out that the two racing Sargeants are actually brothers. Although it remains hard to fathom that one brother raced a NASCAR pickup truck, while the other is part of the jet-setting F1 crew.
With F1 set to race three times this year in the United States — at COTA, Miami and Las Vegas — the series is clearly gaining in popularity in this country. However, it’s going to take far more than having a completely unknown U.S. driver competing in the series to truly elevate the division’s stature here.
While it’s good to finally have a U.S. driver in F1, what the series needs is to have a driver with some name recognition competing. Not even the most fanatic racing fans — such as myself — have any clue who Sargeant is. To make matters worse, he’s racing for a team which has no chance of finding success.
I have a feeling Sargeant is going to end up just like the other two U.S. drivers to most recently compete in F1, Alexander Rossi and Scott Speed. Both went on to achieve some recognition outside of F1. Rossi is now an Indy 500 winner, and regularly contends for IndyCar wins. Speed went on to compete in NASCAR, winning races in both ARCA and the truck series. Although he floundered as a Cup driver, he’s since found success — and some notoriety — as a rallycross competitor.
Sargeant will find racing notoriety, after he loses his F1 ride and moves to the U.S. to compete in NASCAR or IndyCar.
What F1 really needs is to have a U.S. driver with even minimal name recognition — such as IndyCar drivers Colton Herta or Josef Newgarden — land a drive with a top team, such as Mercedes, Ferrari or Red Bull. I don’t see that happening any time soon. Although Herta’s been mentioned for possible F1 drives in recent years, I consider him to be a mediocre driver. He has won in IndyCar, but he makes far too many on-track mistakes.
NASCAR’s connections with F1 run even deeper than the Sargeant brothers. Cup race winner Daniel Suarez is engaged to the daughter of former F1 champion Nelson Piquet. Piquet’s son Nelson Piquet Jr. has raced in NASCAR, and even won races in the truck and Xfinity divisions.
The elder Piquet’s other daughter is in a relationship with two-time F1 champion Max Verstappen.
Over the years, there have been three drivers who have won races in both Formula 1 and in NASCAR’s top division — Mario Andretti, Dan Gurney and Juan Montoya. Those three legends have also won IndyCar races, among numerous other accolades.
Winning in so many top divisions is not an easy thing to accomplish. Only 13 drivers have won races in the NASCAR Cup series and IndyCar. In addition to the three noted above, that list is highlighted by Tony Stewart, AJ Foyt, Parnelli Jones, Robby Gordon, John Andretti, Johnny Rutherford, AJ Allmendinger, Mark Donohue, Johnny Mantz and Chuck Stevenson.
An even fewer number of drivers have won races in both IndyCar and Formula 1. In addition to the three legends noted above, that list features Nigel Mansell, Jim Clark, Graham Hill, Emerson Fittipaldi, Jacques Villeneuve and Peter Revson.
