Library appealing for donations

MILTON — The COVID-19 pandemic has placed a strain on organizations across the nation as multiple fundraisers have been canceled over the past year. As a result, libraries are experiencing a financial pinch due to the lack of fundraising opportunities.
“The library has done a lot of things really well, including building this beautiful building,” Milton Public Library Director Kris LaVanish said. “Right now, especially with COVID, we are not immune to economic downturn.
“We’ve been unable to do traditional fundraisers,” she continued. “We’re not in the position where we have to make tough decisions, but we’re not far off.”
During the library’s last full fundraising year prior to the pandemic, LaVanish said the organization brought in $13,000, which accounts for 5 to 6% of the library’s budget.
She said another 5 to 6% of the library’s budget comes from gifts and donations.
While the library has been unable to conduct fundraisers due to the COVID-19 pandemic, LaVanish said state funding has also remained level for years.
She credits Milton Borough, along with Turbot, East and West Chillisquaque townships, with providing yearly contributions to the library.
LaVanish said funds raised are used for library programming, as well as the upkeep of the facility.
“The library, especially our staff here, does a good job with making the most of what we have,” she said.
In order to help close the fundraising gap, the Milton Public Library will be participating in Raise the Region.
The First Community Foundation Partnership of Pennsylvania will be holding the 30-hour online fundraiser starting Wednesday, March 10.
The fundraiser is open to nonprofit organizations in Columbia, Lycoming, Montour, Northumberland Snyder and Union counties.
Blaise Alexander Family Dealerships has donated $150,000 that will be used to stretch every donation made to pre-registered nonprofits. Additional monetary prizes and incentives sponsored by Larson Design Group, Subaru, Toyota Motor Corporation, Pennsylvania Skill by Miele Manufacturing, UPMC and AutoTrader will be awarded to participating nonprofits throughout the event.
LaVanish is hopeful the community supports the library through the fundraiser. She also offered thanks to the First Community Foundation Partnership of Pennsylvania for providing the opportunity.
“For all nonprofits in the area, I’m so impressed and thankful they’re around,” she said.
LaVanish also expressed thanks to those who continue to support the library.
“That’s something I get often, a $25 check to the library,” she said. “That’s so kind.”
Due to the uncertainties surrounding the pandemic, LaVanish said Raise the Region is currently the only fundraiser currently being planned by the library.
“What’s tough during COVID is figuring out ‘is there a time we can all get back together (for a fundraiser)?’” LaVanish said. “I don’t think we can plan in that way at all.”
The library is in the initial planning stages of its Summer Reading Program. This year’s theme will be “Tales and Tails.”
While in-person summer reading activities were unable to be held in 2020 due to the pandemic, the library is tentatively planning to offer some activities this year.
“We would like to get together outdoors, socially distanced,” LaVanish said.
She hopes to incorporate living history tales, focused on current events, into the program.
“Right now is history,” LaVanish said. “What does that mean to children, to adults? How does that shape the narrative of the community?”
She noted the library is forging partnership to help make this year’s Summer Reading Program possible.
LaVanish also said the library is looking forward to again being able to host in-person programs.
“The staff is really excited,” she said. “The idea of getting people back together is going to be great.”
