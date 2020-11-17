MILTON — A Milton Middle School student has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a press release issued Tuesday afternoon by Superintendent Dr. Cathy Keegan.
Keegan said the school was informed of the positive test on Tuesday.
“Established protocols were followed, including contacting our CSIU-16 Rapid Response Team representative,” she said. “The district then contacted the Department of Health (DOH) Rapid Response Team.”
Following DOH contact tracing protocols, Keegan said families of students who were within 6 feet of the student for more than 15 minutes were notified and instructed to quarantine for 14 days from the last day of contact.
In addition, Keegan noted that DOH community spread designations are updated each Monday.
“We are aware that changes in our current school instructional model may occur,” she said.
Currently students attend classes in person Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday. Virtual instruction is held Wednesdays so school buildings can be deep cleaned.
During Tuesday's school board meeting, which was held online via Zoom, Director of Student Services Catherine Girton reported on the number of students and staff across the district currently on quarantine or isolation due to the pandemic.
According to Girton 19 students, six professional staff members, five support staff and one student teacher are all on isolation or quarantine.
In mid October, the middle and high schools switched to a virtual learning model for several days after a middle school staff member and student tested positive for COVID-19.
On Oct. 22, the district reported COVID-19 cases among a middle school student and a student at Baugher Elementary School. In addition, a middle school employee was reported to have tested positive.
