LEWISBURG — Believers gathered in prayer Thursday as National Day of Prayer was observed at the Himmelreich Memorial Library.
Richard Gathman opened with remarks and prayer. It became a round-robin of individual prayer, with wishes for forgiveness and spiritual revival.
“We have no agenda but prayer for this gathering,” Gathman said. “Nevertheless, the nation is well aware of recent (news). We’ll certainly pray for peace in Ukraine, for God’s hand to protect everybody subjected to that man-made disaster.”
The reported leak of an opinion drafted by a Supreme Court of the United States justice was also among topics pondered. Though not a ruling, the draft apparently favored returning regulation of abortion to individual states.
“Christians have a heart for that issue because the God we worship is the God of life,” he said. “This library is involved with projects like the Campaign for Life.”
Gathman read a passage from the New Testament book of 2nd Chronicles he called the basis for many Christian prayers and the foundation of an American awakening. It promises forgiveness of sin for people who humbly pray, seek God and turn from wicked ways.
Other participants offered thanks for freedom to worship and asked that prayers to restore the land be heard. Forgiveness was sought in spite of apparent disobedience among individuals and groups.
The ability to discern right from wrong and courage to stand up to evil was also requested. Ethics and morality rather than political correctness or self-serving motives were asked for.
Gathman and local clergy began a noontime daily online prayer session on Labor Day 2020. Live prayer sessions continued through Election Day, when they were followed by daily podcasts.
He said the podcasts have developed a following of thousands of recipients world wide.
Though days of fasting and prayer had been observed in 19th Century America, the modern National Day of Prayer was not established until 1952 by a resolution of Congress.
The first Thursday of May was designated as National Day of Prayer in 1988. Its constitutionality was upheld in 2011 after a challenge by Freedom from Religion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.