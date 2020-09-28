WILLIAMSPORT — Central Susquehanna Sight Services (CSSS) has been awarded a grant from Central Susquehanna Community Foundation’s Bloomsburg Area Community Foundation.
These funds will be used for vision screening and eye health and safety programs for preschool children within the foundation’s service area. In 2019, CSSS provided vision screenings for 1,309 preschoolers and 230 adults and 1,716 people attended public education programs across Columbia, Montour, Northumberland, Snyder and Union counties.
For more information about Central Susquehanna Sight Services, call 570-286- 1471 or visit our website at www.cssight.org.
The Bloomsburg Area Community Foundation was created in 1996 from the interest paid back on a loan borrowed by Magee Industrial Enterprises from a Federal Urban Development Action Grant (UDAG). The Town of Bloomsburg invested this interest to create the BACF. Over its 21-year existence, the BACF has awarded more than 200 grants totaling more than $200,000.
