DANVILLE — Geisinger officials this week provided an update on COVID cases across the hospital system.
As of Monday, there were 365 patients hospitalized for COVID-19. Of those 293 (80.3%) are not fully vaccinated, and 72 are fully vaccinated.
Seventy patients are in the ICUs, 61 (87%) of whom are not fully vaccinated. Nine in the ICUs are fully vaccinated.
Forty-five are on ventilators, 41 (91%) of whom are not fully vaccinated and four are vaccinated.
