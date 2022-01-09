State Police At Stonington DUI
HERNDON — A Millersburg man was arrested for suspicion of DUI and false identification to law enforcement after a traffic stop at 3:43 p.m. Jan. 2 along South Main and Pottsville streets, Herndon, Northumberland County.
Troopers said a 2004 Chevrolet was stopped and Timothy King, 26, allegedly showed signs of impairment. He was arrested.
Theft of motor vehicle
SHAMOKIN TOWNSHIP — A blue and white Ford with Pa. registration ZNW-4633 was stolen from a lot between noon Dec. 29 and 8:45 a.m. Jan. 3 along Shamrock Road, Shamokin Township, Northumberland County.
Theft from motor vehicle
KULPMONT — Police are investigating the theft of items from one vehicle and the vandalization of another.
The alleged incidents were reported at 3:55 a.m. Jan. 3 along Scott Street, Kulpmont, Northumberland County.
Someone broke into a vehicle and stole a purse, savings bookley, checkbook, credi cards and caused $300 in damages. The victim was a 51-year-old Kulpmont woman.
Another 51-year-old Kulpmont woman allegedly had her car vandalized when an attempt to break in was unsuccessful.
Anyone with informatio is asked to contact police at 570-286-5601.
State Police At Montoursville DUI crash
ARMSTRONG TOWNSHIP — State police responded to a one-vehicle crash and arrested the driver for suspicion of DUI.
A 58-year-old South Williamsport man was arrested after police responded at 9:30 p.m. Jan. 3 along Sulphur Springs Road and Main Street, Armstrong Township, Lycoming County, to a crash of a 2019 Ford F-150 XLT. Vernon A. Butler was arrested after he allegedly backed the truck off the roadway and struck a ditch. Butler sustained suspected minor injuries and was transported by ambulance to UPMC Susquehanna, Williamsport.
The crash remains under investigation.
PFA violation
MUNCY CREEK TOWNSHIP — A 45-year-old Williamsport man was arrested and arraigned on allegations he violated a protection-from-abuse order between Dec. 21 and Dec. 31 along Pepper Street, Muncy Creek Township, Lycoming County.
The victim was a 48-year-old Muncy woman.
Drug possession
MUNCY TOWNSHIP — An Elkland man was taken into custody on a warrant and allegedly found to be in possession of drugs and paraphernalia.
Troopers said the incident occurred at 11:05 a.m. Jan. 5 along Lycoming Mall Drive, Muncy Township, Lycoming County. Joshua Todaro, 27, was charged, police reported.
Criminal mischief
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — Someone allegedly scratched the passenger side of a 2015 Ford Expedition belonging to a 46-year-old West Milton woman.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 57-368-5700.
Criminal mischief
FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP — Someone allegedly damaged a 2019 Subaru WRX sometime between 4 and 10:30 p.m. Dec. 28 along Goas Estates Lane, Fairfield Township, Lycoming County.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-368-5700.
Criminal mischief
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — Damage was reported to the driver-side front window and windshield on a 2012 Nissan.
Police said the incident was reported at 5 p.m. Jan. 1 along Randall Circle, Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County. A 21-year-old Williamsport man, who was not named, was charged. The victim was a 52-year-old Williamsport man.
Damage to the window was estimated at $150 and $190 to the windshield, police noted.
Criminal mischief
WOLF TOWNSHIP — Someone allegedly threw several nails on the driveway of a 46-year-old Hughesville woman, which caused damaged to a 2010 Suzuki.
An investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-368-5700. The incident was reported between 8:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Jan. 3 along King Street, Wolf Township, Lycoming County. Damages were estimated at $421.07.
Theft by deception
CLINTON TOWNSHIP — State police are investigating an allegation of unemployment fraud reported between Feb. 1 and Dec. 29 along Riddell Road, Clinton Township, Lycoming County.
The victim was a 44-year-old Montgomery woman.
