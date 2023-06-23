Marriage licenses
• Bradley Kreps, 54, of Watsontown and Kimberly Mollica, 52, of Watsontown.
• Madison Lebo, 25, of Milton and Damon Marciniak, 28, of Milton.
• Jacob Perrin, 26, of Watsontown and Gabrielle Boerdorf, 25, of Watsontown.
• Walter Bostian Jr., 61, of Point Township and Helen Oflas, 55, of Point Township.
• Shelby Klingman, 31, of Upper Augusta Township and Dylan Page, 29, of Upper Augusta Township.
• Adriane Halon, 48, of Ralpho Township and Timothy Vought, 54, of Ralpho Township.
• Victoria Brubaker, 23, of Point Township and Kyler Balliet, 23, of Point Township.
• Troy Harris Jr., 26, of Lower Mahanoy Township and Nichole Campbell, 26, of Washington Township.
• Derek Treas, 19, of Upper Augusta Township and Haley Rubendall, 20, of Upper Augusta Township.
Deed transfers
• Steven D. Bergerstock and Kimberly D. Beverstock to Noelle E. Bergerstock, property in Watsontown, $131,000.
• Ronald L. Keiser and Priscilla H. Keiser to Source Properties LLC, property in Watsontown, $135,000.
• William B. Malischewski Jr. and Darlene M. Malischelwski to Jesse L. Williams and Lindsay J. Williams, property in Delaware Township, $1.
• Charles H. Messnger and Arlene M. Messenger to Lori Ann Walter, property in Milton, $1.
• Northumberland County Sheriff and Courtney N. Fredericks to JP Morgan Mortgage Acquisition Corp, property in Milton, $1,788.22.
• Betty L. Brenington to Katie L. Bogart, property in Watsontown, $1.
• Traci L. Woolsey to Paul D. Franke and Colleen C. Franke, property in watsontown, $140,000.
• Four King Real Estate LLC to Frank Julio Manzano, property in Milton, $1.
• Harry W. Berger by agent and Susan K. Berger agent to Harry W. Berger Real Estate Protector Trust and Susan K. Berger trustee, property in Turbot Township, $1.
• Redevelopment Authority of the City of Shamokin and Shamokin Redevelopment Authority to Edward Howarth, properyt in Shamokin, $1.
• Tara D. Kiessling, Tara D. Wands and Jeffrey A. Wands to Alvin Heller, property in Shamokin, $11,500.
• John J. Novak and Tara M. Novak to Linda Leigh Duzick, property in Ralpho Township, $406,000.
• Yvonne T. Walacavage estate and Clayton J. Chappell exeuctor and individually to Michael J. Scopelitti and Lori A. Scopelitti, property in East Cameron Township, $235,800.
• D&E rental Properties LLC to Eric J. Olinick and Angela C. Olinick, property in Sunbury, $1.
• Elizabeth L. Kreski and Nicholas A. Bressi to Justine Marie Haines, properties in Marion Heights and MOunt Carmel lTownship, $121,500.
• Jason K. Dunkelberger to Dustin C. Ulrich, property in Zerbe Township, $1.
• Gloria J. Black to Robert L. Bryant and Tamme M. Bryant, property in Sunbury, $1.
• Northumberland County Sheriff, Keser Abraham LLC and Abraham Menachem Knopfler to PS Funding Inc., property in Shamokin, $2,784.78.
• Clement J. Plisiewicz Jr. to William Sierdzinski and Lawrence Watts Jr., property in Coal Township, $8,000.
• Gary Franklin Hontz and Marie Hontz to Gary Franklin Hontz and Marie Hontz, property in Northumberland, no amount listed.
• Brandon Berry to Juwan Lopez, property in Mount Carmel, $21,500.
• Matthew J. Swilp and Yana A. Swilp to Dakota Schuck, property in Shamokin, $275,000.
• Greg A. Mull and Teresa A. Mull to Donald Shissler, property in Shamokin, $18,000.
• Richard A. Hazzard and Caroline F. Hazzard to Oscar Rivera Rodriguez, property in Mount Carmel, $25,000.
• Bowen Developments LLC to Lee Potteiger and Melissa Sue Potteiger, corrective deed, property in Zerbe Township, $1.
• Amato Properties Inc. to Virginia L. Engle, property in Northumberland, $12,000.
• Tamara K. Higgins and Sean Higgins to Justin T. Kline and Heather G. Mena-Carias, property in Northumberland, $1.
• Center State Proprties Inc. to Gianna Rose Dagostino and Gianna Rose D'Agostino, property in Mount Carmel, $1.
• Pennforest LLC to Wendy Yudelka Sanchez Marte, property in Mount Carmel, $23,000.
• Robert A. Snyder Jr. estate and Chrostpher A. Snyder exeuctor to Christopher A. Snyder, properties in Upper Augusta Township and Sunbury, $1.
• Robert J. Homiak and Lynne T. Homiak to Kristen Nicole Duceman and Frank Brosh IV, property in Ralpho Township, $1.
• Linda A. Kotwica and Richard J. Kotwica to Richard Kotwica Jr. and Linda A. Kotwica, property in Mount Carmel, $1.
• Wayne L. Erdman and Mary A. Erdman to Wayne L. Erdman and Mary A. erdman, property in West Cameron Township, $1.
• Emily J. Kahler estate and Trudy J. Wendt exeuctrix to Rexhep Palevic and Mirsada Palevic, property in Coal Township, $1.
• Albert J. Whitecavage and Glenda E. White cavage to Amy J. Whitecavage, property in Northumberland, $1.
• Joseph L. Pearson to Just Investments LLC, property in Mount Carmel Township, $15,000.
• David L. Betts and Donna j. Betts to Locust Brook Properties LLC, property in Rush Township, $1.
• Pine Hurst Acres Properties LLC to Locust Brook Properties LLC, property in Rush Township, $155,000.
• Robert B. Cellitti estate, Diane E. Jablonski co-executor, Robert A. Cellitti co-exeuctor and Todd R. Cellitti co-exeuctor to Diane E. Jablonski, Robert A. Cellitti and Todd R. Cellitti, property in Sunbury, $1.
• Diane E. Jablonski, Frank S. Jablonski, Robert A. Cellitti, Todd R. Cellitti and Michele D. Cellitti to Fixx Holdings LLC, property in Sunbury, $1.
• Andrew S. Lightcap Jr. to Amber N. Wintersteen, property in Upper Augusta Township, $1.
• Todd R. Cillitti, Michele D. Cellitti, Robert A. Ce3llitti, Diane E. Jablonski and Frank S. Jablonski to Robert A. Cellitti, property in Sunbury, $1.
• Robert A. Page estate and Donna J. Page executrix to Donna J. Page, property in Point Township, $1.
• Samuel N. Vetovich and Kathy A. Vetovich to Luxury Generational Inc., property in Shamokin, 447,000.
• Grace E. Fellon and Christopher J. Fellon to Thomas G. Krick, property in Northumberland, $1.
• Sandra Berge and Marshall A. Berge to Sierra Jade Eller and Richard Alan Yoder, property in Shamokin, $64,900.
• Michael Southwell and Ruth Southwell to Mario J. Madrid Iris and Nelson R. Madrid Irias, property in Mount Carmel, $25,000.
• Jonathan N. Simpkins and Danielle Simpkins to Alex C. Lyons, property in Riverside, $135,000.
• Edward J. Brann estate, Marlene F. Fedorczak co-executrix and Diane M. Dudanowicz co-exeuctrix to Marlene F. Fedorczak and Diane M. Dudanowicz, property in Shamokin, $1.
• Matthew Snyder and Christina Moore-Snyder to Tyler Snyder, property in Mount Carmel Township, $1.
• Melinda M. Deppen to Marvin R. Campos Cortez and Kelly P. Lopez-Villalobos, property in Coal Township, $60,000.
• Stacy M. Forney, Stacey M. Silks, Michael A. Silks and Theresa A. Bond to Stacey M. Silks and Michael A. Silks, property In Zerbe Township, $1.
• Harold E. Koppenhaver and Hazel K. Koppenhaver to Daniel H. Koppenhaver, property in Lower Mahanoy Township, $1.
