Mifflinburg plans veterans ceremony

Mifflinburg Sons of the American Legion recently donated supplies to, and assisted with the cleaning of, the Union County World War II Honor Roll. From left, Chris Machin, Jeremy Hartley, Larry Hackenburg, Michael Jones and Scott Hackenburg.

 Provided by Doug Walter

MIFFLINBURG — The service and sacrifice of those dedicated to serving their country will be observed during a ceremony to be held Saturday, Nov. 5, in Mifflinburg.

The Veterans Day Celebration is scheduled for 11 a.m. at the Union County World War II Honor Roll in the Mifflinburg Community Park.

Staff writer Jim Diehl can be reached at 570-742-9671 ext. 114 or email jimd@standard-journal.com.

