Mifflinburg plans veterans ceremony

MIFFLINBURG — The service and sacrifice of those dedicated to serving their country will be observed during a ceremony to be held Saturday, Nov. 5, in Mifflinburg.
The Veterans Day Celebration is scheduled for 11 a.m. at the Union County World War II Honor Roll in the Mifflinburg Community Park.
Doug Walter, a long-time supporter of veterans, credits Drew Machamer with coming up with the idea to revive the honor roll. He said Machamer approached the late Al Hess — Walter’s father-in-law — with the vision of a monument to America’s fighting forces.
Walter said the honor roll was dedicated in 2003. While a big crowd turned out for that event, a decline in attendance for the Veterans Day ceremony was noticed.
“It was at that point I asked my father-in-law, the late Al Hess, if I could jump in and help,” Walter said. “The first thing I did was look up online as many churches as I could in Union County.”
The idea, he explained, was two fold.
“They are the kind of folks that would attend a Veterans Day ceremony,” he said. “Time proved me right on that one as we got an immediate bump in attendance and has continued to grow.
“My other thought was it would allow me to reach what I call the forgotten part of Union County, Allenwood, White Deer and New Columbia.” he continued. “It’s amazing how many folks think those towns are in Lycoming County. All those towns have names represented on the monument.
“For several years we had two World War II veterans from New Columbia join us at the ceremony and sat in front of the monument. Both have their names on the monument.”
He credits the community with the success of the ceremony.
WVIA public television will be recording this year’s ceremony. The television station recently visited the monument to record a segment on it. That segment is slated to air Nov. 9.
“I have tried so hard to get more people aware the honor roll even exists, and to have WVIA do this piece will be a major boost,” Walter said.
The special guest speaker for the ceremony will be Maureen Weigl, the deputy adjutant general for the Department of Military Affairs in Pennsylvania.
Others taking part in the event will be Girl Scouts, Cub Scouts and Boy Scouts, leading the pledge to the flag. The Nazarene Church Singers, Shikellamy JROTC, Children of the American Revolution, Rosie the Riveter and Gold Star Families will also participate.
In the event of inclement weather, the ceremony will be held at the First Church of the Nazarene, located at 12 Market St. in Mifflinburg.
“We not only have our ceremony, but we do a benefit for the veterans home in Hollidaysburg,” Walter said. “We are already over $800 in gift cards and money for our heroes in Hollidaysburg.”
Donations are still being accepted for new — with tags on — sweat tops, and pant sizes small to 3X. Gift carts to Weis, Giant and Walmart are also being accepted, along with cash donations.
Donations to the monument are also being accepted. The Mifflinburg Legion Sons of the American Legion recently donated cleaning supplies to, and assisted with cleaning the monument.
Residents who would like to purchase a memorial brick at the monument or to make a tax deductible donation to maintain it, can contact Walter at 570-713-8919 or email mazeppa@ptd.net.
Staff writer Jim Diehl can be reached at 570-742-9671 ext. 114 or email jimd@standard-journal.com.
