LEWISBURG — The Union County woman convicted of felony endangering the welfare of a child was sentenced Tuesday to three years probation, the first four months of which will be on house arrest.
Melissa L. Keister, 39, of New Columbia, was ordered to report at 9 a.m. Monday, Jan. 3 to the Union County Probation Department to be fitted with an electronic monitoring bracelet. Religious services may be attended as well as permitted medical appointments and mandated community service.
Union County President Judge Michael T. Hudock noted the delay in the start of house arrest was due to a shortage of "GPS" monitoring bracelets.
Keister was charged in 2019 after an investigation into allegations that she abused a foster child in her care. She was found guilty in September by a jury of six men and six women.
Allegations included withholding food, making the child sleep in a taped-off area and other forms of punishment. The defense asserted that Keister was doing the best she could for a child diagnosed with reactive attachment disorder (RAD), post-traumatic stress disorder and a depressive disorder
The trial was followed by advocates for the victim as well as supporters of caregivers for children with such disorders. Hudock noted at the start of Tuesday's proceedings that it was likely that neither side would be entirely satisfied with the sentence.
Pete Campana, one of two attorneys who defended Keister, asserted that the defendant had no prior record, was neither a risk to the community nor likely to repeat the crime.
However, D. Peter Johnson, Union County district attorney, sought jail time for Keister, comparing the victim to a prisoner of war. The defendant, he believed, ought to experience life under similar conditions. A motion to reconsider the sentence to include jail time was denied.
The victim spoke to the judge before the sentence was entered. In a voice which was barely audible, she said she wished such things hadn't happened to her. Hudock asked about her grades in school, and she replied that she was getting A's and B's in seventh grade classes.
Her mom also addressed the judge and noted that improvement of her daughter's grades since leaving the care of the defendant was an indication of the abuse which was suffered. After the sentence, the mother said justice had been served.
Members of Attach Families, a nonprofit which advocates for caretakers of children with RAD and other disorders, also attended.
Among them, Alicia Baker of the Mifflinburg area, who later maintained the allegations were false and corroborated by people who were not directly involved. But on balance she said the sentence was reasonable considering the charge.
Keister was ordered to complete 250 hours of community service over the three years.
