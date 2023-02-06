LEWISBURG — Michael Brody will present "All about Roses" during a Lewisburg Garden Club meeting to be held Monday, Feb. 13, at St. John's United Church of Christ, 1050 Buffalo Road, Lewisburg.
The meeting starts at 12:30 p.m. with a social hour, followed by a business meeting at 1 and Brody's presentation at approximately 1:45.
