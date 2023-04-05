EXCHANGE — The Northern Montour Recreation Association recently received a grant from the Ralph and Josephine Smith Fund. Funds provided will cover the remainder of the cost of installing a new pump for the Exchange Pool.
This grant capped efforts to raise approximately $12,000 for the purchase and installation of the new pump in time for the upcoming swimming season.
“We are so appreciative of the Smith Fund grant,” says Jillette Andrews, president of the all-volunteer association board. “The cost to operate and maintain the pool continues to increase. We want to keep the pool open and affordable for local families. This grant is essential to help us fulfill this mission. The board is grateful to all our donors and the community for supporting the pool.”
