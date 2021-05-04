BOALSBURG — The Pennsylvania Military Museum will present an online lecture, "The 'Daring' Lieutenant: William B. Cushing" at 2 p.m. Saturday, May 8, via Zoom.
The younger brother of Medal of Honor recipient Alonzo Cushing, William was quite the opposite of his heralded elder brother. Expelled from the U.S. Naval Academy for poor performance and constant pranks, William quickly made his mark on the naval service, eventually receiving a Letter of Thanks from President Abraham Lincoln for his role in the sinking of the CSS Albemarle in October 1864.
Erie Maritime Museum Educator Charles Johnson – who spent one year researching the Cushing family as an undergraduate history student at Fredonia State University — will present the lecture.
The lecture will be moderated by Tyler Gum, site administrator of the Pennsylvania Military Museum. Following the presentation, a brief question and answer session will take place.
For more information, visit www.pamilmuseum.org.
