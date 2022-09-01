Northumberland County Court Sentencings
• Cybie Perrin, 31, of Winter Haven, Florida, six months probation, $300 fine plus costs for DUI; two years probation, $100 fine plus costs for recklessly endangering another person.
• Joshua Vaughn, 34, of Berwick, $50 fine plus costs for theft by unlawful taking; $50 fine plus costs for possessing a controlled substance.
• Leslie Shadle, 34, of Lavelle, placed on probation until Dec. 31, $50 fine plus costs for accidents involving an attended vehicle.
• Kelsey Rowe, 34, of Sunbury, two years probation, $50 fine plus costs for resisting arrest; six months probation, $50 fine plus costs for possessing a controlled substance; six months’ probation with restrictive conditions including 30 days on house arrest, 12-month driver’s license suspension, $1,000 fine plus costs for DUI.
• Jeffrey Bogovich, 51, of Kulpmont, 18 months probation with restrictive conditions including 90 days on house arrest, 18-month driver’s license suspension, $1,500 fine plus costs for DUI.
Union County Court of Common Pleas President Judge Michael H. Sholley Sentencings
• Daniel J. Bilby, 32, of Bloomsburg, received 55 days to six months confinement for a guilty plea to first offense misdemeanor DUI Schedule 2 or 3.
• Charlene E. Esbenshade, 40, of Thomasville, received one day to 12 months confinement for a guilty plea to misdemeanor retail theft take merchandise.
• Tammy D. Goss, 30, of Franklin Square, N.Y., received five years probation for a guilty plea to felony criminal conspiracy engaging in manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver. A felony count of manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver was dismissed.
• Jeffery G. Bailey, 53, of Swiftwater, received six months probation for a guilty plea to first offense misdemeanor DUI high rate of alcohol.
• Logan S. Deavor, 27, of Mifflinburg, received one year probation for a guilty plea to misdemeanor retail theft take merchandise.
• Kelsey D. Derr, 30, of Watsontown, received six months probation for a guilty plea to first offense misdemeanor DUI general impairment, incapacity of driving safely. No further penalty was assessed for a guilty plea to summary driving while operators privilege was suspended or revoked.
• Tyriq C. Dorman, 27. of Millmont, received one year confinement for a guilty plea to misdemeanor first offense DUI high rate of alcohol.
• Ryan C. Goodwin, 32, of Wilmington, Del., received two years probation for a guilty plea to unauthorized use of a motor vehicle or other vehicle. Felony counts of theft by unlawful taking movable property and receiving stolen property were dismissed.
• Alfredo M. Perez, 42, of Union, Ky., received one to five years confinement for a no contest plea to aggravated assault by vehicle while DUI and 48 hours to six months confinement for a no contest plea to misdemeanor DUI general impairment, incapacity of driving safely. Felony counts of aggravated assault by vehicle and accidents involving death or injury while not licenses were dismissed.
• Alexander J. Swartz, 31, of Durham, N.C., received six months probation for a guilty plea to first offense misdemeanor DUI general impairment, incapacity of driving safely.
Plea court
• Jacob E. Reedy, 41, of Danville, entered a no contest plea to felony corruption of minors, defendant age 18 or above.
• Malik D. Milton, date of birth not given, of Laurel, Md., entered guilty pleas to first offense misdemeanor DUI controlled substance Schedule 1 and use or possession of drug paraphernalia.
State Police at Milton DUI
WHITE DEER TOWNSHIP — Troopers said Brian Felmey, 38, of New Columbia, was charged with driving under the influence after he was found to be entering the West Milton Community Park while it was closed.
The incident occurred at 11:34 p.m. Aug. 5 at River Road and High Street, White Deer Township, Union County.
Hit and run
WHITE DEER TOWNSHIP — Trevor Rieder, 21, of New Columbia, was not injured when a fire extinguisher fell off of another vehicle, striking a 2010 Subaru Imprez being driven by Rieder.
The incident occurred at 6:29 p.m. Aug. 30 along Route 15, White Deer Township, Union County.
Burglary
DERRY TOWNSHIP — A 78-year-old Washingtonville man reported a barn being burglarized, and a fire extinguisher being stolen.
The incident was reported at 8:25 a.m. Aug. 29 along Bush Road, Derry Township, Montour County.
Criminal mischief
BUFFALO TOWNSHIP — Someone damaged speakers and signs at The Purple Cow, 4716 Old Turnpike Road, Buffalo Township, Union County.
Troopers said the incident was reported at 1:24 p.m. Aug. 28. Damage was estimated at $25.
Criminal mischief
LIMESTONE TOWNSHIP — Tammy Smith, 61, and Tiffany Propst, 41, both of Milton, reported a vehicle driving through their properties.
The incident occurred between 11 a.m. Aug. 26 and 6 a.m. Aug. 30 along Limestone Road, Limestone Township, Montour County. Troopers estimate damage to a water well at $1,000.
