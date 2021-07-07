LEWISBURG — Heat, humidity and predictions of stormy weather forced the postponement of the first session of Lewisburg's Music in the Park on Wednesday evening.
The Lewisburg Arts Council Facebook page noted that Strawberry Ridge followed by Juliana Zafa and Billy Kelly would instead start at 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 14 at Lewisburg Recreation Park. Food trucks would be stationed in the parking area by 6:15 p.m.
Use of the shade structure at 218 N. 15th St. was necessary in 2021 due to flood plain work now underway in Hufnagle Park, the traditional site for the summer series. The series was canceled entirely in 2020 amid coronavirus health concerns.
The remainder of the 2021 schedule would remain the same including Nate Myers and the Aces and Eric Ian Farmer (Wednesday, Aug. 4, rain date Wednesday Aug. 11) and Odyssey with Buzz Meachum and Stacia Abernatha (Wednesday, Sept. 1, rain date Wednesday, Sept. 22).
