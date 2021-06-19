PORT TREVORTON — For the first time since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, a musical group with a lengthy history of performing at veterans homes was able to present its first in-person performance at one such facility this past week.
Jay Muller, director of Re-Creation USA, speaking earlier in the week said the group would traveling to on Wednesday to Philadelphia.
"We are singing outside," he said. "We are not allowed to touch anybody."
The group has also resumed in-person performances at churches and community events.
"This year is going to be a hybrid year," Muller said.
Since the onset of the pandemic, Re-Creation has been offering live-streamed shows to veterans homes across the nation.
In addition, the group has offered live-streamed performances for the community to watch.
Prior to the onset of the pandemic, Muller said the organization's base in Port Trevorton was not set up to hold live-streamed events.
"We've been wanting high-speed internet here forever," he said. "We had DSL. There was no way to live stream with that."
One day, early in the pandemic, he returned home to find a utility worker stringing cable lines near the property.
"I said 'who are you?'" Muller recalled. "He said 'I'm Nittany Media. We are putting in cable internet here.'
"That's a God thing," Muller continued. "We didn't order it. We didn't ask for it. We didn't make an appointment for it. We got the cable, we bought the highest package so we could stream."
Re-Creation then gutted its existing facilities to make a studio capable of live streaming the shows preformed by the group of young adults. As a result, the group could present the live-streamed performances to veterans homes.
"We have done 300 live streams since last year," Muller said. "We did four shows in one day in three different time zones.
"When most missions had to compromise their output or shut down, we didn't," he continued. "We are on track to do twice as many vets homes as we do in a typical year. It's in a different way."
Throughout the past year, Muller said Re-Creation has been cognizant about making sure the virtual shows contained a personal touch.
"The recreational therapist or medical professionals (at the veterans homes) have Jon Gagnon's phone number," Muller explained, noting that Gagnon is a Re-Creation team member from Milton.
"They would text him and say 'Mr. Jones is in the front row, he's in the Army,'" Muller recounted. "I would then go on camera and say 'Hi Mr. Jones. I see you in the front row. Thank you for your service.'"
Re-Creation received multiple photos from the veterans homes of those watching the performances, reacting to the personal touches being included.
"We got photos back of these men and women exploding with joy," Muller said. "There's been a silver lining that we could do this in a different way and make it work."
He credited all of the members of Re-Creation, and Gagnon in particular, for their dedication to Re-Creation over the last year.
"If I had to be stuck on the (Re-Creation) property for one year, I'm glad it was with these 10 kids," Muller said. "They got along really well. There has been nary a conflict that has tried to split us. We are ridiculously blessed that we can keep the mission going."
He said Gagnon has been with Re-Creation for six years, and will be attending a university in Arizona in the fall.
"He talks to all of the veterans contacts, he walks them through the technology," Muller said, of Gagnon. "Plus he's in charge of the group.
"We could not have done this year without him," Muller continued. "He has a particular manner of talking to people, and his attention to detail... God provided the right kid with the right recipe to make it happen this year."
Members of Re-Creation have enjoyed the opportunities they've had to perform in front of audiences again.
"(Sunday), we were at a very alive church, Revival Tabernacle in Watsontown," Muller said. "We had people hooping and shouting. I could see (the Re-Creation members) invigorated from what the audience was giving them."
Muller describes himself as a "parental figure" to the Re-Creation cast members.
"These are my kids," he said. "As a parent, I want to see them have the experience that all the other kids who have come through here have."
Muller has been directing the group since 1993. Re-Creation is in its 45th year.
Cast members can sign up for a minimum of one year, with the option to return for additional years. One current cast member has been with the group for six years.
At 6:30 p.m. June 25-26, Muller said Re-Creation will perform at Central Oak Heights, 75 Heritage Road, West Milton.
The performance will mark the final one for the current cast members.
Three members will be leaving the team, with three new set to join.
The new cast members started arriving at the Re-Creation complex this past week.
"For the next six weeks, we will flow everything together," Muller said, noting that the new members will be rehearsing with the current cast.
"Around Aug. 1 or Aug. 2, they will hit the stage as the new group," he said.
Muller offered thanks to those who have supported the group over the years, particularly throughout the pandemic.
"What we need is what everyone else needs right now," he said. "We need enthusiasm. That can take the form of financial support, prayer support, watching a live stream for free.
"We would love (the community) to look at Re-Creation and say 'this reminds me there is good in the world."
Current members of Re-Creation and their hometowns are: Cora Sandrick, Milton; Jonathan Gagnon, Milton; Nick Marolf, Bloomsburg; Liam Finnerty, Selinsgrove; Danny Heinz, Reading; Bailley Caldwell, Lancaster; Carol Simmons, Boyertown; Rey Garcia, St. Petersburg, Fla.; Hailey Fafel, Lancaster; and Thomas Bausch, Laureldale.
For more information on Re-Creation USA, its schedule or how to donate to the group, visit re-creationusa.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.