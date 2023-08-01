LEWISBURG — Evangelical Community Hospital will be splitting a $900,000 in Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program (RACP) grant funding between two separate projects.
The Union County commissioners on Tuesday approved splitting the funds between two projects. The money was previously awarded in July 2022.
The Union County Commissioners gave their approval for Evangelical Community Hospital to split a grant previously approved for $900,000.
Commissioner Preston Boop explained the split needed to be approved as the commissioners are serving as a conduit of the transfer of the funds to the hospital.
According to the commissioners, the funds will be split between an HVAC chiller replacement, and an as yet to be determined project.
Of the funds, $700,000 will be used for the HVAC replacement, with the remaining $200,000 to go toward another project.
Jim Diehl can be reached at 570-742-9671 ext. 114 or jimd@standard-journal.com.
