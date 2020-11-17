DANVILLE — For safety reasons due to the resurgence of COVID-19 cases throughout the region, the Geisinger Health Foundation is asking that donations of supplies or food be planned in advance through the donation website, at geisinger.org/FightCovidor by calling 800-739-6882.
Holiday donations to Geisinger Janet Weis Children’s Hospital are also restricted due to the pandemic. Donations of fabric items, stuffed animals and homemade goods cannot be accepted.
Questions or scheduled deliveries of donations for the children’s hospital can be directed to Allie Naumann at amnaumann@geisinger.edu or by calling 570-594-1446.
Gifts may also be ordered on Amazon Wishlist, which allows for orders from Amazon to be directly shipped to the children’s hospital staff to avoid contact and interaction.
Blood donations are also a safe and very welcome way to give during the holiday season and are safe for donors. If you are feeling well and would like to donate blood, visit GiveAPint.org or contact Kathryn Rowinski at 570-449-5586 or krowinski@GiveAPint.org.
