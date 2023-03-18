Nolls celebrate 60th anniversary

Richard and Grace Sara (Kistler) Noll celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary Sunday, March 12.
The couple was married in 1963 at Dreisbach Reformed Church, which is now Dreisbach United Church of Christ, near Lewisburg.
Grace Sara is the daughter of the late Ray and Edna (Koch) Kistler, and Richard is the son of the late Oscar and Anna (Leitzel) Noll. Grace graduated from Lewisburg High School in 1958 as class valedictorian. Richard graduated from Mifflinburg High School in 1960 and thereafter worked a season on a combining crew in the Midwest.
The couple started farming immediately after marriage, at Stony Creek Farm along Penns Creek, and still assist, as they are able, in farming chores daily.
Over the years, they have shared many happy memories. Their children and farm life have always been their biggest joys, but they also made time for trips with friends and family to Canada, Florida, western states and Germany.
They have four children, Cindy Mae Rood of Fredericksburg, Va., David Richard of Middleburg, Michael Allen of Lewisburg, and Tony Lee, residing near Middleburg; eight grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and two stepgreat-grandchildren.
