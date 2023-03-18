Nolls celebrate 60th anniversary

Richard and Grace Noll

Richard and Grace Sara (Kistler) Noll celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary Sunday, March 12.

The couple was married in 1963 at Dreisbach Reformed Church, which is now Dreisbach United Church of Christ, near Lewisburg.

