LEWISBURG — Local child care needs, an outline to meet them and a request for help were outlined Tuesday at a Union County commissioner’s work session.
Representatives from the Miller Center and partners Geisinger, Evangelical Community Hospital and the Greater Susquehanna Valley YMCA explained sufficient child care had economic benefits. Figures cited included the 7.9% of people surveyed who have declined employment due to lack of child care.
Bonnie McDowell, Greater Susquehanna Valley YMCA CEO, said the pandemic exacerbated a trend which had already been in place.
“Right now there are 394 children on our waiting list,” McDowell said. “Those children are not all going to get into our child care programs. It’s not possible with it only being a four- or five-year span that they are in need of child care before they start kindergarten.”
Ryan McNally, Miller Center Joint Venture director, said child care was near the top of the list of community health needs. He said they are assessed every three years.
Kendra Aucker, Evangelical Community Hospital president and CEO, explained that much of the staff at the hospital had child care needs. Aucker noted women made up a majority of hospital employees ranging from entry-level positions to professionals.
“Child care is keeping us from being able to fill some key roles,” Aucker said. “Not all are two-physician working families looking for child care.”
American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) was mentioned as a likely source for about one-third of the $3 million project as well as the Degenstein Foundation and other sources.
Commissioner Jeff Reber said the county was setting up a web page to accept applications for ARPA funds. He expected there would be more requests than funds available.
Applications would be accepted from early March when the page is set up to the end of May with no decisions made until after the application deadline has closed.
Commissioner Stacy Richards asked why additional counties were not asked for help. McDowell replied that the majority of child care or day care center users live or work relatively close to the center.
