MIFFLINBURG — A 54-year-old Mifflinburg man has been charged for allegedly lying to officers conducting an investigation into the 1986 disappearance of a 2-year-old New Columbia boy.
Henry Gust Bush, of Laurel Street, was charged Tuesday in the office of District Judge Jeff Mensch, of Mifflinburg, with a misdemeanor count of obstruction of administration of law or other government services. The count was filed after Pennsylvania State Police said a grand jury recommended he be charged in connection with the investigation into the disappearance of Corey James Edkin.
Tpr. Brian Watkins wrote in a press release issued Tuesday afternoon that Bush was interviewed Nov. 7, 2020, regarding the case.
“Following numerous other interviews and investigative steps, the case was submitted to the Forty-Ninth Statewide Investigating Grand Jury,” Watkins stated.
On July 21, he added that the grand jury recommended the charge after Bush “admitted he lied to investigators when he was interviewed about Corey’s disappearance.”
Watkins wrote in a 2020 news release that Edkin’s mother, Debbie Mowery, reportedly placed the boy in bed during the early morning hours of Oct. 13, 1986. She then went to a convenience store. Several other children and Mowery’s roommate remained at the residence.
When Edkin was reported missing, troopers noted an extensive search of the area — including the West Branch Susquehanna River — was conducted. Edkin was wearing gray pajamas, and had blond hair and blue eyes.
According to court documents filed in Mensch's office, Bush has been a focus of the investigation into Edkin's disappearance as he "spent an extensive amount of time" with Mowery Oct. 11-12, 1986.
During questioning in 1986, Mowery reportedly told investigators that Bush was "in and out of (her) house all day," even washing and waxing her car.
On Oct. 13, 1986, Bush told investigators that he traveled to West Milton at 2 a.m. to check on his grandmother, as her medical alert alarm was activated.
"In the late afternoon of Oct. 14, it was discovered that a fire was smoldering in the burn barrel located in the backyard of Mowery's residence," court documents state. "Torn children's shorts, a child's pajama bottoms with cuts in the legs and scotch take stuck to the legs in various places, along with a jersey were all found to be partially burned."
Bush allegedly admitted that the jersey was his, stating that he got grease on it while working on Mowery's car.
When questioned in 2020, court documents state that Bush told investigators he was not friends with Mowery, and only knew her through other friends.
"Bush stated that he could not recall if he was present at the residence on the day when Corey disappeared," court documents state, adding that he claimed to have last seen Mowery one or two weeks before Edkin vanished.
"He pointed out that police found his shirt in the burn barrel," court documents state. "He stated that while he was cutting the gras, he ran out of gas. Then, when he filled up the lawnmower, it overflowed."
Bush claimed to have put the shirt in the burn barrel because it was older.
When testifying before the grand jury, court documents state that Bush was asked why he lied to investigators about his friendship with Mowery. He responded by stating he did not know but it was not intentional.
Bush allegedly admitted that the statement was not true that he was only in Mowery's home while visiting with friends.
After Bush stated he thought he was "cleared of a kidnapping, a homicide, tampering with evidence or abuse of a corps," court documents state Bush was again asked why he "downplayed his relationship" with Mowery to state troopers.
"He simply noted that he did not know," court documents state. "(Bush) responded 'apparently' when asked if he lied about spending the night at Mowery's residence."
Finally, court documents state that Bush was asked why he lied to state police.
"He responded that he did not know and had no insight to offer as to why he did it," court documents state.
A preliminary hearing date for Bush has not yet been set.
Investigators have thus far declined to comment on public speculation that there could be a link in the Edkin case to the 1986 murder of Ricky Wolfe and the 1989 disappearance of Barbara Miller.
Wolfe’s body was found Dec. 12, 1986, at a boat access area off of Route 405 in West Chillisquaque Township.
Investigators spent nearly a week in mid June 2017 working with blasting equipment and other tools of the trade inside a home at 751 N. Front St., Milton, while in search of Miller’s body.
According to a press release issued in 2018 by Sunbury police, through the course of their investigation of the Miller case police received an anonymous letter written by someone who “appeared to be desperate for police to make the connection to the Ricky Wolfe murder and the extensive drug trafficking revolving around the house in Milton (where the search for Miller’s body was held).”
Billy Hendricks and Scott Schaeffer were found guilty of the Wolfe murder. However, they were released from prison in 2006 and 2007 respectively after a witness in the case recanted their testimony and documents were discovered which provided alibis for both men.
Wolfe, who was from Mifflinburg, was reported missing after failing to show up for a child’s birthday party the night before he was found dead.
According to a search warrant filed in June 2017 in the office of District Judge John Gembec, of Shamokin, Miller met friends at a bar in Mifflinburg, and was last seen making plans to meet friends at another bar in Milton.
Her boyfriend, Joseph Walter “Mike” Egan, reported her missing on July 5, 1989.
The Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office has since taken over the investigation into the Miller case.
