MIFFLINBURG — A 54-year-old Mifflinburg man has been charged for allegedly lying to officers conducting an investigation into the 1986 disappearance of a 2-year-old New Columbia boy.

Henry Gust Bush, of Laurel Street, was charged Tuesday in the office of District Judge Jeff Mensch, of Mifflinburg, with a misdemeanor count of obstruction of administration of law or other government services. The count was filed after Pennsylvania State Police said a grand jury recommended he be charged in connection with the investigation into the disappearance of Corey James Edkin.

