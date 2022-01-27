LEWISBURG — The Lewisburg Children’s Museum (LCM) will host Passport Sundays, from 1 to 2:45 p.m. each Sunday in February.
Children will "set sail on an international journey visiting a new country" each week, with Bucknell University Foreign Language Teaching Assistants as their guides.
During these weekly classes, children 6 to 10 years old will learn about the culture and language of multiple countries through hands-on activities, such as songs, dances and games.
“Through the Foreign Language Teaching Assistants’ (FLTAs) interactive presentations and activities, which serve as a lens to their [FLTs] native land, children of our community will go on journeys to new places around the world,” said Dena Isleem, Bucknell University Foreign Language teaching assistant coordinator. “This, consequently, will develop a child’s hunger and a zeal for discovery and knowledge, which expands beyond the scope of textbooks.
This series is a drop-off program and registration is required.
Masks are required for those 2 years and older. To learn more or to register, visit www.lewisburgchildrensmuseum.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.