Northumberland County Sentences
• Louis Phillip Orlando, 61, of Sunbury, $200 fine plus costs for driving under suspension; 12 months’ probation, $100 fine plus costs for false reports.
• Lucas Vaughan, 31, of Mount Carmel, four to 12 months’ imprisonment, with 49 days’ credit, for disorderly conduct and possession of a controlled substance. Vaughan was charged by Mount Carmel police regarding an incident on June 16, 2020.
• Robert Reynolds, 48, of Shamokin, two years’ probation with restrictive conditions with 90 days’ house arrest and electronic monitoring, 18 months’ license suspension and a $1,500 fine plus costs for DUI. Charges of possession of drug paraphernalia, two counts of possession of a controlled substance and two additional counts of DUI were withdrawn. Reynolds was charged by Pennsylvania State Police at Milton regarding an incident on March 17.
• David Griffin, 32, of Pittsburgh, five years’ probation with restrictive conditions with 90 days’ house arrest and electronic monitoring, 18 months’ license suspension and $2,000 in fines plus costs for misdemeanors of DUI and attempting to elude an officer. Charges of recklessly endangering another person, fleeing an officer, careless driving, driving on the wrong side of the road, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a small amount of marijuana were withdrawn. Griffin was charged by Pennsylvania State Police at Stonington regarding an incident on April 17.
• Maria Bridy, 35, 3 1/2 to 12 months’ imprisonment with 95 days’ credit for time served for false reports. Bridy was charged by Mount Carmel police regarding an incident on Aug. 7, 2020. Bridy received a concurrent sentence of 251 days’ time served to 12 months’ imprisonment for possession of a controlled substance. Bridy was charged by Mount Carmel police regarding an incident on Aug. 6, 2020.
• Eric Clark, 32, of Shamokin, $25 fine plus costs for scattering rubbish. A charge of possession of a small amount of marijuana was withdrawn. Clark was charged by Shamokin police regarding an incident on July 13, 2018.
• Cindy Santore, 54, of Orangeville, recommitted to Northumberland County Jail, with 71 days’ credit for time served, for DUI. Santore was charged by Pennsylvania State Police at Stonington regarding an incident on July 30, 2019. Santore was also sentenced to 120 days’ credit for time served to 12 months’ imprisonment for disorderly conduct. Santore was charged by Shamokin police regarding an incident on Nov. 9, 2020. In addition, Santore was sentenced to 71 days’ credit for time served to 12 months’ imprisonment for possession of drug paraphernalia. Santore was charged by Pennsylvania State Police at Stonington regarding an incident on Sept. 5, 2020.
• Eluid Marrero-Morales, 29, of Sunbury, 12 months’ probation, restitution of $437.92 and no contact with the victim, and $600 in fines plus costs for criminal mischief and two counts of simple assault. Charges of recklessly endangering another person and two counts of aggravated assault were withdrawn. Marrero-Morales was charged by Sunbury police regarding an incident on Nov. 4.
• David Bruce, 28, of Philadelphia, six to 23 months in county jail, 290 days credit for time served, $100 fine plus costs and $6,803.70 restitution to Progressive Insurance for receiving stolen property; three days to six months in county jail, 12-month driver’s license suspension, $1,000 fine plus costs for DUI.
• Amanda Mertz, 29, of Northumberland, 23 months’ probation with restrictive conditions including three months on house arrest, $100 fine plus costs for possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance.
• Patrick Amarose III, 24, of Coal Township, 12 months’ probation, $100 fine plus costs for simple assault.
• Sheila Ramos, 36, of Sunbury, 12 months’ probation, $100 fine plus costs for simple assault.
State Police At Selinsgrove 2-vehicle crash
PENN TOWNSHIP — No injuries were reported following a two-vehicle crash at 2:19 p.m. Feb. 11 along Route 522 at North Market Street, Penn Township, Snyder County.
Jose E. Ramirez-Agosto, 37, of Selinsgrove, was traveling south in a 2005 Ford Escape when it entered the intersection and struck a left-turning 2017 Jeep Cherokee driven by Sarah A. Lawrence, 20, of Flanders, N.J., police reported. Both drivers were belted.
Ramirez-Agosto will be cited with obedience to traffic-control devices.
Hit and run
MONROE TOWNSHIP — No injuries were reported after a hit and run at 7 p.m. Feb. 16 along North Susquehanna Trail at Park Road, Monroe Township, Snyder County.
Troopers said an unidentified vehicle struck the rear of a 2015 Chrysler 200 driven by Ryan C. Blain, 35, of Sunbury, then fled the scene.
Retail theft
MONROE TOWNSHIP — A 17-year-old Mount Carmel girl was arrested for allegedly under-ringing $314 worth of merchandise over a period between 7:34 p.m. Dec. 13 and 3:23 p.m. Dec. 28 at Walmart, 980 N. Susquehanna Trail, Monroe Township, Snyder County.
Theft
SPRING TOWNSHIP — Medication was reportedly taken from the residence of a Spring Township woman.
The alleged incident was reported at 3 p.m. Feb. 2 along Woodling Avenue, Spring Township, Snyder County.
Theft
CENTER TOWNSHIP — A Glock 43 pistol was allegedly stolen from the residence of a 52-year-old Middleburg man.
The alleged incident was reported between 8 a.m. Sept. 1 and 8 a.m. Feb. 15 along Starlight Drive, Center Township, Snyder County.
Criminal mischief
PENN TOWNSHIP — Multiple Penn Line Tree Services trailers were reportedly vandalized between 5 p.m. Feb. 14 and 7:26 a.m. Feb. 15 at 330 Route 35, Penn Township, Snyder County, while legally parked at the upper lot at Selinsgrove Speedway.
Damage to tires amounted to $1,600 and cut hydraulic lines were valued at $400. Five trailers were reportedly damaged.
State Police At Montoursville Theft
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP —Someone allegedly accessed a Loyalsock Township check, “washed” it and forged multiple checks totaling over $99,000, police reported.
The incident allegedly took place between Dec. 29 and Jan. 10 along East Third Street in the Lycoming County township.
An investigation is ongoing.
2-vehicle crash
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — A Williamsport man was treated at the scene of a two-vehicle crash for a suspected minor injury.
Police said the crash occurred at 11:39 a.m. Feb. 15 along Lycoming Creek Road, Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County.
Nathan W. Straub, 36, of Williamsport, was traveling north in a 2005 Dodge Neon when he allegedly became distracted by GPS, swerved and struck the rear of a 2017 Jeep Renegade driven by Charlotte M. Morrison, 82, of Cogan Station.
Staub was not belted and was treated at the scene, police noted. Morrison was belted and was not injured.
Charges against Straub are pending, police noted, and he will be cited with driving vehicle at safe speed.
