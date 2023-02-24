LEWISBURG — It will soon be a matter of bump, set and spike for some Lewisburg Area High School students.
During Thursday’s Lewisburg Area School District (LASD) school board meeting, approval was given to a request by Director of Athletics and Select Student Services Christopher Long to start an interscholastic high school girls volleyball team.
A huge round of applause erupted from a gathering of potential players and board members after the measure was approved.
“This is the third time over the last nine years that the proposal for a girls high school volleyball team has been brought before the board,” Long said. “Since the last proposal, several other schools have started girls volleyball teams and with approval from the board, Lewisburg would be the eighth team in our conference.”
Long said the startup cost for the team will be around $15,000, which will cover equipment and uniforms.
Amanda Geer, who wrote the proposal for the team, said it’s been a long time coming.
“This is my 13th year teaching in the district,” she said. “I was involved 10 years ago when the first proposal failed board approval. I’m excited about the new team but I think the girls are even more excited.”
The board also approved a $26,153 quote from PowerSchool for the performance matters module for the initial license, subscription, training, and set-up fees running through Feb. 29, 2024. The estimated annual fee moving forward is $12,971.
Alining with that, the board also approved a $19,403 quote from PowerSchool for the special programs module, running through Jan. 31, 2024, with an estimated annual ongoing fee of $8,485.
Superintendent Cathy Moser said the PowerSchool program is a database product which integrates all student assessments and will consolidate all information into one source for teachers and staff to track student records.
“It will take several months to get it functional and the system should be ready for the 2023-2024 school year,” said Moser. “We are benefitting from purchasing the two programs in tandem as far as pricing is concerned.”
More than $8,000 in donations from the Green Dragon Foundation were approved.
Those donations include: $4,498 to purchase a laser printer for the high school; $1,500 to augment the Lifting Up Lewisburg Fund; $1,444 for professional development at Kelly Elementary; $250 to support the high school spring musical; $250 to support the high school skate club; $200 to the high school yearbook; and $100 to the high school golf team.
“We remain constantly grateful to the Green Dragon Foundation for the continued support to the Lewisburg Area School District,” Moser said.
Jim Diehl can be reached at 570-742-9671 ext. 114 or jimd@standard-journal.com.
