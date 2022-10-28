State Police at Montoursville Attempted homicide
ELDRED TOWNSHIP — Brendt Kling, 34, of Williamsport, has been charged after troopers said he loaded a Ruger with a live round of ammunition, threatened to kill his 33-year-old wife, and fired a shot in her direction.
Troopers said the incident occurred at 2:36 a.m. Oct. 26 along Morse Drive, Eldred Township, Lycoming County.
He has been charged with attempted homicide, aggravated assault, simple assault, recklessly endangering another person, terroristic threats, harassment, resisting arrest and discharge of a firearm into occupied structure.
Kling was locked up in the Lycoming County Jail in lieu of bail. A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for 3:30 p.m. Oct. 31.
Harassment
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — Trevon Wagner, 22, of Williamsport, was charged after allegedly pushing a 33-year-old man, an employee of Econo Lodge, during an argument at the hotel.
The alleged incident occurred at 7:06 p.m. Sept. 7 on East Third Street, Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County.
Police also reported finding drugs while responding to a reported noise complaint, at the same time, at the hotel.
Theft
ANTHONY TOWNSHIP — Elizabeth Koons, 40, of Jersey Shore, reported that her cleaning lady stole $500 worth of silverware.
The incident was reported at 10:56 a.m. Aug. 13 at 843 Picnic Woods Road, Anthony Township, Lycoming County. An investigation is ongoing.
Theft
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — Daniel Eavou, 21, of Sault Stenmarie, Mich., reported someone entering his room and stealing a PlayStation 5.
The incident occurred betwen 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. Oct. 7 at Candlewood Suites, room 215, 1836 E. Third St., Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County.
State Police at Lamar Rape
BROWN TOWNSHIP — Troopers are investigating the reported rape of a 15-year-old Lock Haven girl.
The incident was reported to have occurred between July 1 and July 31 in Brown Township, Lycoming County.
Rape
RENOVO — The reported rape of a 5 year old from Lock Haven is under investigation.
The incident was reported to have occurred between Feb. 5, 2012 and July 30, 2022, along Ninth Street, Renovo.
Indecent exposure
BEECH CREEK — Troopers are investigating an indecent exposure incident, in which an 11-year-old Beech Creek girl was a victim.
The incident occurred Sept. 21 at Market Street and King Lane, Beech Creek.
Dissemination of intimiate image
RENOVO — Troopers are investigating reports that a 13-year-old Renovo boy sent inappropriate photos to an 11-year-old Renovo girl.
The incident was reported at 8:02 p.m. Oct. 12 along Huron Avenue, Renovo.
Theft
BALD EAGLE TOWNSHIP — A 15-year-old Lock Haven girl has been charged after allegedly stealing $250 cash and $250 worth of gift cards from a 14-year-old Blanchard girl.
The incident was reported Oct. 16 at Keystone Central School District, Bald Eagle Township, Clinton County.
