Connellsville Mayor Greg Lincoln attended the St. Aloysius Octoberfest on Saturday and something caught his eye – pumpkin carvings.
Actually, it was one in particular, a pumpkin into which an image of Jesus was carved.
“It was amazing,” he said.
Lincoln photographed the pumpkin created by Kaitlin Hess of Bullskin Township and posted the artwork on social media.
From there, an idea grew to raise money for a good for a good cause — Connellsville Area Community Ministries.
Lincoln contacted Hess and asked if she would allow the pumpkin to be auctioned to the highest bidder, and the artist agreed.
“It’s for a good cause,” Kaitlin said.
Lincoln again took to social media to announce the contest. Bidding followed on his Facebook page as he entered the first bid — $50.
Bidding closed Tuesday, and Tammie Richter, owner of Eula’s Formal Wear in Connellsville, placed the winning bid of $125 for the pumpkin.
“It’s beautiful,” Tammie said. “And it was for a good cause.”
After presenting the check to Connellsville Area Community Ministries officials she told them to display in the windows.
Community Ministries Executive Director Rob Reamer was happy to oblige.
Kaitlin, a tattoo artist, said she had never carved a pumpkin before, and it took about three hours to complete.
“I had a day with some cancellations so I had some time,” she said.
Pumpkins were not created onsite, but brought to the church already carved.
“I locked myself in my bathroom,” she said.
Kaitlin said carving a pumpkin is nothing like crafting a tattoo.
“Everyone heard I was doing this and they had high expectations,” she said. “Carving is a lot different from what I do. I put a lot of pressure on myself. Whatever I do, I give it my all.”
Kaitlin drew an outline on the pumpkin with a Sharpie pen and began to carve.
“I looked for videos and I looked at photos,” she said.
Her real inspiration came from a childhood friend, an experienced pumpkin carver who submits entries to contest each year in Chadds Ford, near Philadelphia.
“I tried to channel her,” Kaitlin said. “She’s done some amazing things with pumpkins.”
Kaitlin eagerly agreed to the online action for her pumpkin to benefit a charitable cause.
“I’m just happy that I could help out,” she said.
