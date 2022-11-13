WELLSBORO — Penn College at Wellsboro’s Practical Nursing Program will host four information sessions for those considering nursing as a career.
The sessions will be held at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 10 and 21, and Dec. 1 and 12, at the Wellsboro campus, 22 Walnut St., Wellsboro.
Lauren M. Scheetz, assistant director of the program, will discuss admission requirements; application, tuition, and financial aid processes; licensure; and job opportunities for graduates. There will be an opportunity to ask questions following the presentation.
The next full-time practical nursing class will run from March 14, 2023 to March 8, 2024. Classroom experiences will be held at the Wellsboro campus and the Potter County Education Council, with clinical experiences throughout the Northern Tier.
A part-time program, which will mix classroom instruction one day a week with evening/weekend clinicals two days a week, will also be offered this year for interested students. That program is scheduled to begin June 8, 2023 and graduate on March 25, 2025. Classroom experiences will be held at the Wellsboro campus, with clinical experiences throughout the Northern Tier.
The Test of Essential Academic Skills and a minimum passing score are required for entry into the program. Before taking the TEAS, an application must be submitted to the Wellsboro office. Completed application materials and pre-entrance requirements must be submitted by Feb. 27 to be considered for admission to the March class and by May 26 for the June class.
Classes for the 12-month, full-time practical nursing program are held at Penn College’s Wellsboro campus, with clinical experiences at UPMC Wellsboro, the Green Home, and Broad Acres Health and Rehabilitation Center, as well as other area facilities. Potter County students join from the Education Council in Coudersport with clinical experiences at UPMC Cole, and Sweden Valley Manor.
