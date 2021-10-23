LEWISBURG — Borough personnel recently got a "thumbs up" from Lewisburg Borough Council members and others for sprucing the borough's unique three-globe street lighting.
Steve Walter, Public Works Department employee, said the lights were being redone about three at a time in borough facilities.
Crews took down the cast iron posts and used the borough public works area off North Fifth Street for the work before carefully putting them back in place.
The cast iron standards, difficult to maneuver due to their weight, are cleaned up and given a coat of primer before a final paint job. Walter said the paint could be applied outdoors in warmer weather, but tended to not stick as well once conditions got chilly.
Walter added that the upright used in the two-piece version of the borough's light poles was much heavier than one where the base is separate.
While the three-globe lights and poles are now painted the green of Lewisburg Area High School, borough lore has it that they were once painted black. At its most recent meeting, Borough Council directed staff to return one standard to its original black black.
When completed, a black light pole will return intersection of South Second and Market streets with an informational panel explaining the facts behind the lamps. It will be near the home of Betty Cook, long-time borough resident, who recalled the original color of the tri-globe standard.
Citizens’ Electric, the locally-based electric utility, was instrumental in introducing the tri-globe light to Lewisburg. The company's website noted they first were installed in 1915 before the paving of Market Street. By 1918, the lights lined Lewisburg from Second Street to Eighth Street.
