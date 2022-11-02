MIFFLINBURG — Keystone Wood Products Association — a non-profit organization dedicated to promoting the wood product industry — recently awarded the Lauchle Scholarship to Pennsylvania College of Technology student, Jacob D. Yoas, son of John and Teresa Yoas, South Williamsport.
The scholarship is annually awarded to a student who is enrolled in a forestry or forest-related higher education program and demonstrates a strong desire to be a steward of the forest. Upon graduation in May, Jacob intends to explore the possibility of becoming a Pennsylvania Game Commission warden.
“Not only am I grateful to be provided with the financial aspect this scholarship grants me, but I am beyond obliged with the time it will allow me to apply myself to further my education,” Jacob Yoas, concluded.
Richard “Dick” Lauchle loved the forest and worked diligently throughout his adult life to ensure the sustainability of Pennsylvania’s forests. In 1967, he enrolled in the Williamsport Area Community College, now known as Pennsylvania College of Technology. He was accepted into a newly established Forest Technology Program, which expanded his interest and knowledge of the forest. While he understood the value of woodlands, he also knew the forests were vulnerable to disease, fire, and careless management. Graduating first in his class, he secured a position with one of the largest sustainable forest companies in the world, Weyerhaeuser, in Washington State.
His employment was brief as a job opportunity arose within the Pennsylvania Game Commission which ultimately brought him back to his love— Penn’s woods.
In 1975, he founded Lauchle Lumber. He owned and operated his business until his passing in 2008.
The scholarship was founded by Keystone Wood Products Association and funded by Lauchle customers, business associations, lifelong friends, and members of the Loyalsock Men’s Club.
