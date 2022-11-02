Scholarships awarded

Jacob Yoas accepts the Lauchle Scholarship from KWPA board member Cam Koons during KWPA’s annual meeting, held Oct. 11 at the Rusty Rail in Mifflinburg.

 Provided by Stephanie Phillips-Taggart

MIFFLINBURG — Keystone Wood Products Association — a non-profit organization dedicated to promoting the wood product industry — recently awarded the Lauchle Scholarship to Pennsylvania College of Technology student, Jacob D. Yoas, son of John and Teresa Yoas, South Williamsport.

The scholarship is annually awarded to a student who is enrolled in a forestry or forest-related higher education program and demonstrates a strong desire to be a steward of the forest. Upon graduation in May, Jacob intends to explore the possibility of becoming a Pennsylvania Game Commission warden.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.