As summer nears its end, Pennsylvania’s workforce appears to be in solid shape.

According to the Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry’s July unemployment report, the commonwealth’s unemployment rate sits at 3.5%, marking the lowest rate on record dating back to January 1976. The record-setting trend came as unemployment in Pennsylvania dropped by roughly 15,000 jobs, while total non-farm positions increased by about 14,400 jobs, setting a record-high of about 6.15 million jobs, the agency said.

This feature was made possible through AP StoryShare.

(0) comments

