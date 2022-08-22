LEWISBURG — A massive weekend search for a Lewisburg-area man ended happily Sunday evening.
Michael Reich, 80, a resident of an independent living community off of Reitz Boulevard, was reported missing Saturday.
Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to partly cloudy skies after midnight. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%..
Updated: August 22, 2022 @ 8:35 pm
Chief Jamie Blount, whose William Cameron Engine Company (WCEC) assisted in the search, said the exact time of the report to police by the man's wife was uncertain.
However, he said the man's wife noted her husband often walked in the morning. Therefore, it was not uncommon that he would not be there when she woke up.
"We did have a witness report seeing him at Tressler and Reitz Boulevard around 5:30 a.m (Saturday)," Blount said. "That was the last confirmed sighting that we had."
Blount said personnel began their search immediately after receiving the call. K-9 units from Northumerland County and the regional Strike K-9 team were deployed, along with five drones.
"We also had members of the community searching," Blount said. "Roughly about 50 people were searching for this individual."
WCEC personnel searched until about 11:30 p.m. Saturday. Thermal imaging cameras were deployed at that point.
Pennsylvania State Police and additional members of the community were involved in the search by Sunday morning.
"We had someone in the community who proceeded to check the wood line by Creative Plantscapes," Blount added. "In doing so, they heard him hollering."
Blount said it was fortunate the man was able to make a noise as that area had been searched previously.
"We're not certain if he was a continuous moving target until he sat down somewhere, or if he had been there the entire time," Blount said. "The one thing we do know, is that we had searchers in that area several times before he was located."
Searchers were kept busy for more than 12 hours Saturday and an additional six on Sunday. After being located, Blount said Reich was taken to Geisinger Medical Center, Danville for treatment.
Staff writer Matt Farrand can be reached at 570-742-9671 and via email at matt@standard-journal.com.
