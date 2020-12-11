WLLIAMSPORT — Winter semester enrollment week for the Uptown Music Collective (UMC) will be from Monday, Dec. 14 to Saturday, Dec. 19.
The educational organization announced that enrollment is open for both in-person and virtual private lessons on guitar, vocals, bass, keyboards and drums. The winter semester will begin on Monday, Jan. 11 and run for 15 weeks.
The UMC will continue the Adult Music Program known as "AMP." This program is intended for those who wish that the UMC had been around when they were kids. The program is designed for adult students while still applying the UMC's renowned music curriculum.
The UMC has grown from what many used to call “the best-kept secret in the Williamsport area” to one of the area’s most highly respected, non-profit, educational organizations. While the school is dedicated to providing a well-rounded education to students of all ages, it focuses many of its programs on students 10 to 18 years old. The UMC is known for its positive peer group, inspiring teachers, and a diverse multitude of performance opportunities.
“The Collective is a place of growth. A musical home where you learn where you stand with music, and what you want to take out of it,” said David Chubirka, alumnus of the UMC. “At the Collective you not only learn how to play music. You learn to live and breathe it. The teachers here inspire you. Bring you to new levels of what you never thought you’d accomplish. Setting new goals for yourself every time you step foot in that building. Learning an instrument somewhere else… just isn’t the same.”
Even though the UMC is known for highly talented student performers, there is no previous experience needed to enroll and take lessons. There are currently openings for students of all levels who are looking for private instruction. The school also offers financial assistance upon request and scholarship opportunities every year.
The school feels strongly about the role of music in creating well-rounded, thoughtful young people, and works to establish characteristics such as self-discipline and personal responsibility in each of its students through healthy habits such as practice and self-control. Uptown Music Collective students consistently perform at high levels not only musically, but also in their respective schools and as valuable members of other community organizations.
For more information call 570-329-0888, email Brendan Mondell at brendan@uptownmusic.org or visit UMC at www.uptownmusic.org.
