Students sweep scholarship competition

WILLIAMSPORT — Pennsylvania College of Technology students received all three of the $1,000 scholarships awarded this season by the Central Pennsylvania Chapter of the Construction Management Association of America.
Presented with their checks at the regional chapter’s Jan. 26 meeting in Mechanicsburg were: Brian J. Adams, of Holland, now a two-time winner; Morgan H. Littlefield, of Columbia Crossroads; and Dylan B. Whitmoyer, of Muncy. All are enrolled in the four-year construction management major and are members of the college’s Construction Management Association, a CMAA student chapter.
“Penn College has an excellent construction management program, and the CMAA Central PA Chapter is very fortunate to have them as a student chapter,” said Christopher Cunningham, president of the regional group and managing director of Partner Engineering and Science Inc. in Malvern. “The faculty are doing a tremendous job with these students, and the future of our industry looks very bright with these emerging leaders!”
Among those on hand for the meeting were representatives of CMAA’s national leadership: Andrea S. Rutledge, president and CEO, and Laura D. Skoff, vice president of operations.
The three scholarship recipients were accompanied by Ellyn A. Lester, assistant dean of construction and architectural technologies; Wayne R. Sheppard, assistant professor of construction management and department head; and Brandon L. Group, instructor of construction management.
Also attending were CMAA student chapter officers: construction management seniors Conor B. Laraia (president), of Chambersburg, and Danielle E. Malesky (vice president), of Biglerville.
“Central PA CMAA members have been so supportive of the student chapter and our students,” Sheppard said. “These scholarships help with the costs of college and allow students to focus on the special opportunities available while they are in school. Being able to network, attend competitions, and experience real-world meetings and activities all strengthen their preparations for summer internships and life after graduation. All three of the students are on a great path, and we thank CMAA for their support.”
