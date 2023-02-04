Students sweep scholarship competition

A Pennsylvania College of Technology contingent traveled to Mechanicsburg, where three construction management students were each awarded $1,000 scholarships from the Central Pennsylvania Chapter of the Construction Management Association of America. Front and from left, Conor B. Laraia, Dylan B. Whitmoyer, Danielle E. Malesky and Ellyn A. Lester. And rear, Wayne R. Sheppard, Morgan H. Littlefield, Brian J. Adams and Brandon L. Group.

WILLIAMSPORT — Pennsylvania College of Technology students received all three of the $1,000 scholarships awarded this season by the Central Pennsylvania Chapter of the Construction Management Association of America.

Presented with their checks at the regional chapter’s Jan. 26 meeting in Mechanicsburg were: Brian J. Adams, of Holland, now a two-time winner; Morgan H. Littlefield, of Columbia Crossroads; and Dylan B. Whitmoyer, of Muncy. All are enrolled in the four-year construction management major and are members of the college’s Construction Management Association, a CMAA student chapter.

