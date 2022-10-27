MILTON — More than 1,000 students from four area schools descended upon the Milton Area High School Wednesday to explore the vast number of career opportunities which are available throughout the region.
The school played host to the Central PA Chamber of Commerce’s annual career fair for students.
“It’s to expose our students to different career pathways,” said Milton Area High School Co-Principal Andrew Rantz. “The underlying theme is to help them with their communication skills and interpersonal skills. They need to get up there to talk to the vendors, visit the different booths, get different information, have discussions with these employers, talk to them.
“We want to expose them to different pathways and provide them with more information from pathways they are already excited about.”
Sixty-eight different businesses and organizations were represented at the event, with students visiting the tables of vendors from career areas which most sparked their interest.
“This is a great recruitment tool for the businesses, industries, military, everybody... They’re getting good one-on-one small group interactions with all these kids that come out throughout the day,” said Rantz.
High school guidance counselor David Newell said many of the businesses represented are hiring.
“They were talking to students about jobs and some could be hired now or further down the road after they graduate,” Newell said.
The career fair was organized by Rantz and Newell, with support from the chamber.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Rantz said this marked the first year since 2019 that students from outside of the Milton school district were able to attend the career fair. It was canceled in 2020, while the 2021 career fair was considerably smaller and only for Milton students.
In addition to Milton students, Wednesday’s career fair was attended by students from Warrior Run, Lewisburg and Meadowbrook Christian School.
Rantz estimates that 1,200 students attended.
“The turnout’s been fantastic,” said Rantz. “This is the biggest one we’ve ever had since I’ve been here, by far. I’m just appreciative of everybody participating and taking a day out of their busy schedule to talk to these kids.”
Staff writer Chris Shaddock can be reached at 570-742-9671 ext. 119 or email chrisshaddock@standard-journal.com.
