State Police At Selinsgrove DUI crash
JACKSON TOWNSHIP — Charges are pending against an unidentified 40-year-old Millmont woman who was involved in a one-vehicle crash at 11:44 p.m. Dec. 15 along Route 204, Jackson Township, Snyder County.
Troopers said the woman was allegedly found to be under the influence of alcohol after crashing a 2018 Kia Sorento. Charges are pending the results of toxicology tests.
2-vehicle crash
PENN TOWNSHIP — No injuries were reported in a two-vehicle crash which occurred at 12:46 p.m. Dec. 12 along Route 522, Penn Township, Snyder County.
Troopers said a 2019 Kia Forte driven by Dustin Baney, 29, of Selinsgrove, was stopped while attempting to turn onto Middle Creek Road when it was struck from behind by a 2017 Ford Escape driven by Melissa Rise, 49, of Kreamer.
Both drivers were belted, troopers said. Rise was cited with careless driving.
Hit and run
MONROE TOWNSHIP — No injuries were reported following an alleged hit and run at 10:52 a.m. Dec. 15 along North Susquehanna trail near Airport Road, Monroe Township, Snyder County.
Troopers said a Dodge Ram 1500 driven by an unknown person was traveling north when it struck the rear of a 2009 Chevrolet Express driven by Luis G. Pazmino, 43, of Coal Township, then fled, turning north onto Ninth Street.
Harassment
MONROE TOWNSHIP — A Selinsgrove man and woman were charged with harassment after allegedly subjecting one another to physical contact during an incident reported at 11:48 a.m. Dec. 15 at 319 S. Old Trail, Monroe Township, Snyder County.
Philip Spigelmeyer, 28, and Jenna Hursh, 28, were charged by troopers.
Natural death
FREEBURG — Troopers reported investigating a natural death, which occurred between 5 p.m. Dec. 9 and 1:45 p.m. Dec. 13 along East Front Street, Freeburg.
An 88-year-old Freeburg man was reported as being deceased.
State Police At Montoursville Theft by deception
SUSQUEHANNA TOWNSHIP — Someone attempted to obtain fraudulent unemployment benefits using the personal information of a 34-year-old Williamsport man.
The alleged incident was reported at 3:50 p.m. Dec. 13 along Wrong Road, Susquehanna Township, Lycoming County.
Theft by deception
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP —Someone allegedly used the personal information of a 32-year-old Montoursville man to apply for unemployment benefits.
The incident was reported at 11:41 a.m. Dec. 8 along Warren Avenue, Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County.
Theft by deception
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — Troopers are investigating the alleged use of a 53-year-old Williamsport woman’s personal information to obtain unemployment benefits.
The incident was reported between 8 a.m. Feb. 13 and 8 a.m. Oct. 16 along Pennsylvania Avenue, Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.