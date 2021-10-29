Watsontown UMC facing closure

WATSONTOWN — Noting debt incurred by the Watsontown United Methodist Church, the Susquehanna Conference of the United Methodist Church has scheduled a meeting for Sunday, Nov. 14, for the congregation to vote on the potential closure of the church.
A member of the church recently provided The Standard-Journal with the copy of an email sent Thursday, Oct. 21, to congregation members by Pastor Brian Doyle.
"It is with great sadness that I write you this letter," Doyle wrote. "Many of you know that we have had challenges managing the debt that our faith family is under. Over several years, since opening of our facilities, many different campaigns and actions have been done to help us faithfully pay our financial obligations.
"Unfortunately, we have not been able to get our debt to a point that we can sustainably pay on it."
On Sunday, Oct. 17, following an annual church conference, Doyle said the church was presented with a letter from the chancellor of the Susquehanna Conference.
A statement from that letter was included in Doyle's email to members.
“The Seedling Board and the Annual Conference have fiduciary responsibilities regarding the debt, but they have discretion in resolving the matter if the church consents to voluntarily close," the statement said. "In the spirit of Christian fellowship, we believe the appropriate outcome is to voluntarily close this facility and transfer ownership of the property to the Conference, which will sell it to pay off the loan.
"This procedure is authorized by paragraph 2549 of The Book of Discipline," the statement continued. "We desire to avoid traditional legal action and hope you will agree that this will not be necessary.”
Doyle's email states a special conference has been scheduled for 7 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 14, at the church on Eighth Street Drive near Watsontown "for the sole purpose of faithful conversation and voting on church closure."
"Please know that my heart breaks with yours," Doyle wrote, in the email. "As we walk through this time, I am here for you."
Doyle referred all inquires on the matter to the Susquehanna Conference, which issued a three-sentence statement to The Standard-Journal.
"The Susquehanna Conference and Seedling Financial Ministry do not disclose financial details regarding any of our borrowers," the statement said. "However, it is central to Seedling's mission to support a church's ministries to the fullest extent possible when they have borrowed funds for that purpose. We will continue communicating and supporting church leadership during this difficult transition."
Kerry Hill, a member of the church, shared her understanding of the loan structure.
According to Hill, about 15 years ago when the church was looking to build its new location along Eighth Street Drive, it obtained a bank loan for the project.
Within a few years, she said the church was unable to pay that loan down.
"The conference stepped in, bought the loan in their company called Seedlings," she explained. "The Seedlings and the conference, about five years ago, decided to do a matching campaign, in order to decrease the debt enough to get payments manageable for the congregation."
Through the campaign, Hill said the loan was reduced to under $1 million.
When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, she said the church paid back only what it could afford to do so. She said the mortgage is $8,000 per month.
"We are a congregation of young families," Hill said. "Financially, $8,000 a month is nowhere near doable."
Within the past few months, she said the church has had some discussions about selling some of the 40 acres of land it owns.
According to Hill, a meeting the congregation had set with Seedlings to discuss selling approximately 20 acres was canceled by the financier.
"For a few weeks, no one heard anything," she said.
Eventually, a meeting was held in which Hill said the church was informed it still owes $680,000.
"They had run our numbers and decided it wasn't possible, even with selling land and the parsonage, to get a loan small enough to be doable," she said. "They looked at trends of giving over the last three years... Their hands are tied."
According to Hill, the church will face legal action if the congregation does not vote to close at the Nov. 14 meeting.
"They said if we vote to close, we can stay 'til Christmas Eve, but that would be our last service," Hill said.
She said many business-savvy congregation members have solicited the conference with potential remedies to the situation, but have not received a response.
"I don't think the conference wants us or expects us to come up with a solution," Hill said. "To their credit, we had years to figure it out, but I guess everyone assumed they wouldn't foreclose on a thriving church and would keep helping us financially to renegotiate the loan."
In general, Hill said church members are still trying to process what is occurring.
"People are in shock," she said. "I think there's a lot of levels of grief. Some people already scattered and are looking into other churches. Some people are hanging on to try to find a way to come up with the $680,000."
Over the years, Hill said church members have been "absolutely dedicated to spreading the name of Jesus and helping the community as a whole."
"It is an absolute tragedy what is happening, that such an active church is getting shut down, due to financial reasons, so quickly," she said.
"Tensions are high among people in the congregation and also in the community," Hill said. "Instead of pointing fingers, as to why this happened, it's just good to be aware this can happen. Try to be as helpful as possible."
The church operates a number of ministries. Happy Harbor Preschool is based out of the church.
In an open letter to the community posted on the preschool's Facebook page, it's noted the school has 42 students and does not intend to close.
"Know that we are diligently looking at many options," the letter states. "We are in discussions with the Susquehanna United Methodist Conference and the loan provider for guidance... We will be looking at other options. We need spaces that can handle our class sizes and needs."
The letter states the preschool has two classrooms which are 800-square-feet each, a 500-square-foot playroom and an 80-foot storage closet.
Camy Brungard, who founded the preschool 20 years ago, said she has visited the Delaware Run Wesleyan Church, Revival Tabernacle and Watsontown Alliance Church while in search of another location where the preschool could operate. She's also been in touch with the Warrior Run School District about possible space which it could have available.
"It was extremely meaningful to me that not only did I reach out, but we had churches call us wanting to know what can (they) do to help," Brungard said. "That meant the world to me. Here this person is and they are calling to say 'we feel for you. What can we do to support the preschool?'"
Brungard said the preschool is her "heart and soul."
"I put a lot of time, energy, love, commitment into the program," she said. "It's devastating to me, the thought of closing. I have not yet had a day I haven't cried."
The letter posted on the Happy Harbor Facebook page also notes the difficulty of the situation the church is facing.
"This is going to be a difficult time for the congregation, many helped physically build this building," the letter states. "They have watched families grow, children be baptized, couples get married, say goodbye to loved ones and so much more. You can show your support by joining them in worship any Sunday morning (9:30 a.m.) and attend the last of the community events they will be offering between now and when the doors close."
It was noted in the letter that the preschool has been financially independent of the church for the past 20 years.
The letter also notes the church is the home to four Girl Scout troops and a Boy Scout troop. The church serves the free monthly Shepherd's Kitchen meal and operates Kids Cafe each summer in the Watsontown Memorial Park.
"The people at WUMC are a people of loving and giving hearts and that will not change," the letter states. "While some of these ministries will be difficult without the building, the people of WUMC will find other ways to continue supporting the community and Happy Harbor Preschool with whatever happens next."
