ELYSBURG — Registration is open through Friday, July 1 for the annual Jane F. Korbich Memorial Golf Tournament, with activities scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. Friday, July 15, at Knoebels Three Ponds Golf Course, 954 Route 487, Elysburg.
Lunch will be from 11:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. followed by a shotgun start at 1 p.m. Players may register at go.geisinger.org/GSACHGolf. Donation options are also avaiable for donors who choose not to play.
The event will benefit the purchase of a new 3D mammography unit to care for women?s health patients at Geisinger Shamokin Area Community Hospital.
The tournament will be played in a scramble format, and players will be placed on a first-come, first-served basis. Contests for men and women include closest to pin, longest drive and most accurate drive.
Size of the field limited and registration is required. Sponsorship opportunities are available. Call 570-214-0400 for more information.
