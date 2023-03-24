Judge denies DA's petition to get on ballot

SUNBURY — The decision to deny Northumberland County District Attorney Tony Matulewicz’s petition to appear on the May 16 election ballot ultimately hinged on timeliness.
“The major issue is whether or not the petition was filed timely,” said Senior Judge Thomas James, who presided over the Matulewicz v. Northumberland County Board of Elections hearing Friday afternoon.
After hearing from nine witnesses over the course of four hours, James decided to deny Matulewicz’s petition to appear on the Republican ballot for the May 16 primary election.
In a petition for a writ of mandamus filed on Tuesday, March 14, Matulewicz claimed he arrived at the elections office before 5 p.m. March 7 deadline, and that the office was open with employees still conducting business.
Charles A. Pascal, Jr., Matulewicz’s attorney, attempted to establish — based on witness testimony — that the presence of employees within the board of elections of office after 5 p.m. showed the office was conducting normal business and, therefore, was capable of accepting Matulewicz’s petitions.
Chief Registrar Lindsay Phillips testified that, after 4:30 p.m., upon learning that Matulewicz was running late with his petitions, she called Jessica Mathis, the director of the Bureau of Election Services and Notaries at the Department of State, to confirm the filing deadline. According to Phillips, Mathis originally told Phillips that the deadline was 5 p.m. In another call placed by Phillips before 5, John Hartzell, deputy Chief Counsel for the Governor’s Office of Counsel, clarified that the actual deadline was 4:30 p.m. Matulewicz’s petition was timestamped at 5:01 p.m.
Northumberland County solicitor Frank Garrigan, who represented the Board of Elections at the hearing, argued that, while normal business operating hours for the office is 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday, the office is only open from 9:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. Matulewicz handed in his petition on Tuesday, March 7, 31 minutes after normal operating hours had ceased.
Tim Gates, attorney for Michael O’Donnell — who is also running for the position of Northumberland County district attorney — questioned Matulewicz about whether or not he had attempted, either on March 7 or before, to confirm the official filing deadline. On the stand, Matulewicz said he had assumed it was 5.
In his testimony, Matulewicz also admitted to not handing in his filing fee before the deadline, something James took into consideration, noting in his decision that filing deadlines must be “strictly adhered to.”
James explained that there were a number of contributing factors that led him to the decision to deny Matulewicz’s petition to be placed on the ballot, and that the philosophy of this case was focused on “balancing flexibility with the law.”
“Ms. Phillips was doing her job. She was going above and beyond to make sure she was right,” said James.
He concluded there were no extraordinary circumstances, or evidence of any breakdown in the administrative process, that precluded Matulewicz from filing his petition in a timely manner.
Matt Jones can be reached at 570-742-9671 ext. 119 or email mattjones@standard-journal.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.