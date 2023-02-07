Shaffer selected for student leadership program

Elisabeth Shaffer

 PROVIDED BY JENNIFER A. CLINE/PENN COLLEGE

WILLIAMSPORT — For the second consecutive year, a Pennsylvania College of Technology student has been selected to the American Society of Radiologic Technologists’ Student to Leadership Development Program.

Elisabeth Shaffer, of Trout Run, began her three-year term on Jan. 1. The 2022 Phi Theta Kappa honor society inductee is pursuing an associate degree in radiography. She also holds a bachelor’s degree from the college in legal assistant-paralegal studies.

