MIFFLINBURG — If participants in the recent Dam Half trail race thought they would stay dry through 13.1 miles, Joel Heasley, race director alerted them otherwise before the start.
Heasley, during pre-race announcements, told the field of more than 180 entrants that streams they’d be crossing were flowing freely after midweek rain. Rather than side-stepping other wet spots, he suggested running right through them. The anticipation drew a murmur of excitement from the field.
Among participants for 2021, Andrew Akers. of Lewisburg, who said he tries to do as much trail running as he could.
Also a park ranger, Akers said he was trying not to dwell on one of the most challenging parts of the course. The so-called Stairway to Heaven gives trail runners a chance to do some rock-climbing in the middle stages of the race.
Gretchen Wenrich, of New Berlin, more experienced in road running, said she was fit but had been forewarned of some of the challenges. It was a race she had always wanted to do and thought “why not now?”
Martha Bryden and David Tule, of Muncy, have returned to the Dam Half a number of times and and know what is in store for participants.
“It is a challenge and is so much fun,” Bryden said. “It is a beautiful course and it is a perfect time of year to run.”
The two runners who work in Milton agreed that the trail running community was a subset of the regular running community.
“This is also just a great park in general,” Tule added. “We even run here in the winter for Snowfest.”
Bryden also named the Stairway to Heaven among the challenges.
