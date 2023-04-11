Mental health expert to deliver Fasano lecture

Dr. David Baron

LEWISBURG — Dr. David Baron, will deliver the 12th Annual Charles P. Fasano, DO Memorial Lecture, on "Adolescent Mental Health in Family Medicine: The Role of Sports Concussion, Substance Abuse, and Long COVID-19." The program will be presented at 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 24, at the Campus Theatre, 412 Market St., Lewisburg.

Baron is the Director of the Center for Mental Health and Sports and immediate past Provost at Western University of Health Sciences, Pomona, Calif. He is the founding chair of the World Psychiatric Association’s Section on Exercise, Psychiatry, and Sport and the current Chair of the Section on Psychiatry, Medicine, and Primary Care. He serves on the Board for the International Society of Sports Psychiatry, and he is the Chair of the workgroup on sports concussion.

