Northumberland County
Marriage licenses
• Lori Persing, 35, of Watsontown and Colton Schodt, 31, of Watsontown.
• Stefan Eisenhower, 31, of Lewisburg and Emily Bowen, 28, of Lewisburg.
• Alyssa Brown, 25, of Northumberland and Corey Travelpiece, 28, of Northumberland.
• Elizabeth Gleeson, 27, of Ralpho Township and Kale Franklin, 29, of Ralpho Township.
• Shawn Soliday, 38, of Coal Township and Shannon Leese, 34, of Coal Township.
• Jose Martir, 51 of Sunbury and Silvia Herrera de Minaya, 49, of Sunbury.
• Amy Long, 32, of Little Mahanoy Township and Christopher Troup, 43, of Little Mahanoy Township.
• Destiny Jones, 21, of Coal Township and Aaron Stetts, 22, of Coal Township.
• Elsie Robbins, 27, of Danville and James Mullen, 28, of Danville.
• Nichole Slodyko, 33, of Mount Carmel and Matthew Kern, 36, of Mount Carmel.
• Brent Houser, 26, of Little Mahanoy Township and Jessica Zimmerman, 26, of Little Mahanoy Township.
• Brittany Rumberger, 31, of Zerbe Township and Brandon Shaffer, 24, of Zerbe Township.
• Kelsy Janolk, 27, of Mount Carmel and Nicholas Duceman, 28, of Mount Carmel.
• Shannon Brown, 42, of Sunbury and Scott Christopher, 46, of Sunbury.
Deed transfers
• Linda A. Reynolds estate, Debra A. Wagner co-administrator and Crystale T. Scholl co-administrator to Debra A. Wagner, property in Delaware Township, $1.
• Diana Y. Cooper to Susan Mabus, property in Lewis Township, $1.
• Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB trustee, Stanwich Mortgage Loan by J agent and Carrington Mortgage Services LLC agent to Joseph Hrubos and Christina Hrubos, property in West Chillisquaque Township, $165,000.
• Gren Hills Land LLC, Berks New Homes LLC and Berks Homes DBA to Jesse A. Kline and Mary Ellen Kline, property in West Chillisquaque Township, $375,095.
• Sharon S. Morgan to Sharon S. Morgan Residential Real Estate Protector Trust, property in Delaware Township, $1.
• Henry H. Bartlett to Ronald J. Hess and Jessica Hess, property in Milton, $1.
• Michael E. Coup and Vickie A. Coup to Thomas J. Woland and Gloria D. Woland, property in Milton, $1.
• Dona L. Sheets and Larry A. Sheets Jr. to Donna L. Sheets and Larry A. Sheets Jr., propertyin Milton, $1.
• James A. Nizinski and Marlene Nizinski to John R. Nebel, property in Milton, $1.
• Annie M. Hackenberg to Freyguys Partners Corp, property in Turbot Township, $1.
• Pearl Sheatler Keefer to Stacie J. Adam and Lori J. Walts, property in Watsontown, $1.
• Lindi J. Swope and Edith Randall Swope to Rebecca J. Smith and Eric S. Smith, property in Turbot Township, $1.
• Carol M. Reich to Carl D. Earnest and Robyn L. Wertz, property in Ralpho Township, $160,000.
• Ronald E. Thomas and Margaret Thomas to Lamar Hostetler and Franie Troyer, property in marion Heights, $1.
• Tessa A. Long, Tessa A. Long-Waters and Seth Eric Waters to Dillon Jeffrey London and Caleb Michael Shaffer, property in Sunbury, $1.
• Paul Hummel and Eileen Hummel to Daniel D. Cuff, Linda I. Cuff and Dana Lynn Cuff, property in Kulpmont, $1.
• Judith Podpora estate and Lorella Anne Podpora individually and executrix to Lorelle Anne Podpora, property in Mount Carmel Township, $1.
• Vera Margaret Bucher estate and Andrea M. Bucher individually and administratrix to Joseph J. Jones and Jennifer Berkoski, property in Mount Carmel, $1.
• Joann E. Wallauer to Jann E. Wallauer, Jamie L. Wallauer and Jenna M. Wallauer, property in Mount Carmel, $1.
• Ida E. Bevivino estate and Brunina A. Reilley exeuctrix to Entrepreneurial Enterprises LLC, property in Mount Carmel, $1.
• Kathleen Jepko, Jessica Snyder individually and administrator and Eric M. Jepko individually and administrator to Eric M. Jepko, property in Mount Carmel, $1.
• Robert L. Wolfe Sr. and Norma J. Wolfe to Leon F. Lapp and Susie A. Lapp, property in Little Mahanoy Township, $1.
• Nathan B. Weiser and Mandy Weiser to Hunter M. Masser, property in Jackson Township, $1.
• Joel R. Nunez to Soldelina Tolentino, property in Shamokin, $16,500.
• Jose Ariel Perez Martinez to Luis M. Lantigua Portalatin, property in Shamokin, $15,000.
• Roman Piotr Niedzwiedz to Keith Smith, property in Coal Township, $220,000.
• Re-Established Realty LLC to Diamante Investment Group LLC, property in Shamokin, $12,000.
• Gary L. Smith to Bryan J. Snyder, property in Northumberland, $1.
• Nancy J. Cartwright to Angel M. Alonso and Christina L. Alonso, property in Mount Carmel Township, $53,000.
• James A. Kase III by agent, Steven A. Kase by agent and Patricia A. Dewalt individually and agent to Jacob Morgan and Elizabeth Faye Morgan, property in Riverside, $158,000.
• Donald D. Molaro and Roberta E. Molaro to Jeremy Brian Snyder and Elizabeth Grace Snyder, property in Little Mahanoy Township, $82,000.
• Jeremy Brian Snyder and Elizabeth Grace Snyder to Brian K. Snyder and Jesse B. Snyder, property in Little Mahanoy Township, $1.
• Joseph J. Klokis and Helen A. Fredock to 938 Centre St. LLC, property in Mount Carmel, $60,000.
• Michael T. Streett to Waterfall Investment Corp, property in Mount Carmel, $37,000.
• John R. Benson to MVLS Investments LLC, property in Mount Carmel Township, $10,000.
• Ronald E. Hughes individually and agent and Sandra Hughes by agent to Ronald E. Hughes, property in Coal Township, $1.
• Victor M. bridy to Cody B. Nolter and Maura K. Frasch, property in Kulpmont, $1.
• Kent J. Kohl and Jo Ann Kohl to Kermit Kurt Kohl, property in Point Township, $1.
• Daniel H. Cooper Jr. estate and Susan Kolletski administratrix to Paul D. John and Heidi K. John, property in Upper Augusta Township, $140,000.
• Thomas D. Nowroski and Mary Frances Nowroski to David G. Nowroski, property in Mount Carmel Township, $1.
• Margaret M. Nolte and Michael P. Nolte to Pedro Cepin, property in Mount Carmel, $14,000.
• Dorothy Clark estate and Wayne R. Clark administrator to Wayne R. Clark, property in Shamokin Township, $1.
• Mildred H. Koshinskie by agent and Raymond J. Koshonskie Jr. agent to Bethany Wilbert and Jessica Shearer, property in Coal Township, $59,900.
• Sharon L. Bibbus to Infinite Property Ventures LLC, property in Kulpmont, $750.
• Rita J. Kimmel to Jeffrey L. Dreibelbis, property in Upper Mahanoy Township, $1.
• Bowen Developments LLC to Joshua Hatzel, property iN Zerbe Township, $1.
