Paleontologists uncover 362-million-year-old jaw specimens

Sage Kennedy, of Hughesville, measures a jaw while conducting research at Lycoming College.

 Provided by Lycoming College

WILLIAMSPORT — A research paper written by a faculty-student duo from Lycoming College was recently published online in the Journal of Vertebrate Paleontology, in collaboration with additional paleontologists.

The paper, “First records of Ischnacanthiformes (“Acanthodii”) from the Upper Devonian Catskill Formation in north-central Pennsylvania, USA,” details recently discovered jaw specimens of acanthodians, a group of extinct fishes commonly known as “spiny sharks” that lived from approximately 442 to 252 million years ago.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.