ANNVILLE — Erica Hauger, of Lewisburg, was recognized as one of 14 Lebanon Valley College students who recorded at least 100 community service hours and taken part in an approved service trip or recorded at least 250 total hours, with 100 or more served in the community.
Hauger, a graduate of Mifflinburg Area High School, is pursuing a Bachelor of Arts in criminal justice.
