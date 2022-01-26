MILLMONT — An indoor yard sale will be held from 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 5, at Christ's United Lutheran Church, three miles west of Mifflinburg on Route 45.
The sale will feature clothing, furniture and glassware. Food will be available for purchase.
