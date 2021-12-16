BLOOMSBURG — The Bloomsburg Children's Museum, located at 2 W. Seventh Street, is hosting its sixth Gingerbread Competition.
More than 50 entries have been received and will be on display through Saturday, Jan. 8. The museum is open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
The winners were: First Place Child-Eleanor Harte; Second Place Child-Ellen Mika; Third Place Child-Raleigh Olsen; Honorable Mention Child-Addison McCormick; Honorable Mention Child-Sullivan Harte; Honorable Mention Child-Isaac Allbeck; Honorable Mention Child-Eleanor Houser; First Place Family/Adult-Megan Allen; Second Place Family/Adult-Nicole Allbeck; Third Place Family/Adult-Christine Luschas; Director Choice Family/Adult-Karen Rauch; Staff Pick Family/Adult-Denise Bosworth; First Place Kits-Etta Leighton; Second Place Kits-Megan Allen; Third Place Kits-Jen Spangler; First Place Schools-Emmie Rowe, Central Columbia High School; Second Place Schools-Evan Huckans and Izaiah Wynings, Central Columbia High School; Third Place Schools-Kylie, Tessa, Madison, Columbia-Montour Area Vocational Technical School; Third Place Schools-Hannah, Laura, Darrien, Fabian, Columbia-Montour Area Vocational Technical School; Staff Pick Schools-Hailee Blue and Mikayla Martinez, Columbia-Montour Area Vocational Technical School; First Place Student-Hazel Gatski; Second Place Student-Charlotte Olsen.
