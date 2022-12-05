York man charged with rape, escape

LEWISBURG — A 31-year-old York man has been charged with multiple counts after allegedly fleeing from police while being taken into custody during an investigation into a reportedly violent assault and rape.

Earl L. Jameson has been charged with felony rape, escape and aggravated assault, as well as unlawful restraint, false imprisonment, simple assault, strangulation, criminal mischief and terroristic threats as the result of an incident which unfolded at midnight Friday, Dec. 2, at All Suites Inn, East Buffalo Township, Union County.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.