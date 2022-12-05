York man charged with rape, escape

LEWISBURG — A 31-year-old York man has been charged with multiple counts after allegedly fleeing from police while being taken into custody during an investigation into a reportedly violent assault and rape.
Earl L. Jameson has been charged with felony rape, escape and aggravated assault, as well as unlawful restraint, false imprisonment, simple assault, strangulation, criminal mischief and terroristic threats as the result of an incident which unfolded at midnight Friday, Dec. 2, at All Suites Inn, East Buffalo Township, Union County.
According to court papers filed by Patrolman Thomas Snyder, he was called to the inn after receiving reports of a man and woman fighting in the parking lot.
Snyder noted the woman is pregnant, and she reported being held hostage and beaten by Jameson.
According to court papers, the woman told Snyder that Jameson head butted her, punched her in the head, and then dragged her into a bathroom at the inn. There, he allegedly filled the tub with water and said he was going to drown her.
The woman alleges that Jameson then raped her, while also holding her down and preventing her from leaving. She reportedly had multiple marks and bruises on her arms, face, neck and shoulders.
Snyder then took Jameson into custody, and transported him to the Buffalo Valley Regional Police Department on Industrial Boulevard for questioning.
Snyder said Jameson twisted away from him while being escorted out of a police car.
"He started to run a bit, and I regained some control of him," Snyder wrote, in court documents. "He twisted away again and ran north, in the grass along Industrial Boulevard. I ran after him but fell. I injured my left arm and leg."
Snyder wrote that he continued to chase after Jameson, with witnesses reported seeing the suspect cross a creek and disappear into a wooded area.
Following a 90 minute search involving 30 officers, court documents state that Jameson was found hiding in the doorway of a home on Terrace Drive.
After being taken back into custody, court papers stated Jameson was provided medical care, transported back to the police station and given dry clothes.
Snyder and the woman were also provided with medical care.
Jameson was arraigned before District Judge Jeff Mensch, of Mifflinburg, and locked up in the Union County Jail in lieu of $100,000 bail.
A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for 2 p.m. Dec. 15 before District Judge Jeff Rowe, of Lewisburg.
