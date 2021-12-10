Milton capital campaign receives $250,000 donation

MILTON — The Milton Area School District's capital campaign recently received a $250,000 donation, presented by Sen. John Gordner (R-27).
Students Brody Bender, Ryan Bickhart, Lydia Crawford and Riley Godown accepted the donation. The students recently participated in a tour Gordner took of the school's facilities.
David Edinger, chair of the district's capital campaign, said the money came from the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, but he was unsure of the exact origins of the dollars. Superintendent Dr. Cathy Keegan also confirmed that the money came from the commonwealth.
Edinger expressed thanks for the donation.
"It absolutely blew me away," Edinger said. "I had no idea that it was going to come in that amount. There's really no words I can express and say how grateful we are and how it's going to help."
In presenting the donation, Gordner spoke on the importance of creating well-rounded students. He acknowledged the role of schools preparing students for college and the workforce, emphasizing the need for workforce development and the importance of the programs being offered at the Milton Area School District.
Sharing his personal story about joining the cross country team in ninth grade, Gordner emphasized the positive impact on his life saying that being a part of a sports team built his personal confidence because he found something he excelled in. He also talked about his fifth-grade teacher, who motivated him, and he maintained a relationship with into his adult life.
Celebrating Milton alumni, Gordner noted the importance of their commitment to their community and school district.
The district said it's Gordner’s hope that the $250,000 donation will help the capital campaign committee reach its $1 million goal.
According to Edinger, the donation pushes the campaign close to the $900,000 mark.
The campaign was formally announced April 1 during a groundbreaking ceremony for the district’s $14.1-million project to renovate the district’s athletic stadium and build a wellness and nutrition facility.
According to a media release previously recently issued by the committee, the campaign is being handled through the Milton Panther Foundation Non-Endowed Fund. It is designed to “provide innovative educational, athletic and artistic programs” in new spaces that will be accessible to the community.
The fund is managed by the Community Giving Foundation of Berwick.
For more information on the campaign, contact Superintendent Dr. Cathy Keegan at 570-742-7614.
