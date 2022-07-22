MIFFLINBURG — Mifflinburg Area Community Scholarship Trust (MACST) recently awarded $2,000 scholarships to 10 graduates of the Mifflinburg Area School District who are currently attending college.
Applicants must have completed at least one year of college with a GPA greater than 3.0. They also must have at least one semester of college and/or graduate school remaining before they earn their degree.
The collegiate scholarships in addition to the Class of 2022 scholarships raises the total value of scholarships awarded by MACST this year to $75,250.
Recipients included Aiden Bomgardner (Mifflinburg Class of 2018, Bloomsburg University), Brianna Doebler (2019, Bloomsburg University), Allison Wagner (2019, Bucknell University) and Olivia Young (2019, Elizabethtown College).
Other recipients included Ainsley Bair (2020, Eastern University), Mollie Bomgardner (2020, Millersville University), Seth Kline (2020, Messiah University) and Brandon Linn (2020, Susquehanna University).
Brooke Catherman (2021, St. Francis University) and Julia Haines (2021, Bloomsburg University) were the most recent Mifflinburg alumni to be awarded MACST scholarships.
For more information, contact MACST at 1900 Dietrich Road, Mifflinburg, call 570-966-0646 or visit www.MACST.org.MI.
