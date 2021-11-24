SUNBURY — One person was taken into custody and another fled after a pursuit and crash Tuesday in Sunbury, state police reported.
Few details were released by troopers, however it was noted that state police came into contact with a stolen vehicle and a pursuit ensued. The suspect vehicle struck a utility pole near Purdy Street in the city, at which time one occupant of the vehicle fled the scene. Another was taken into custody without incident.
